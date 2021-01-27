Trump Campaign Disavows The New MAGA Patriot Party

Cameron Kerkes

The Trump campaign has explicitly disavowed the MAGA Patriot Party in an effort to distance former President Donald Trump from the rouge conservative group, according to an FEC filing on Jan. 25.

In the Patriot Party’s original filing with the FEC, they claim to have entered a joint fundraising agreement with the Trump Campaign, prompting Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. to release a notice disavowing the Patriot Party.

“[The] Patriot Party filed a Form 1… listing DJTFP as a participant in purported joint fundraising activities… DJTFP did not authorize the filing of this Form 1, has not entered into any joint fundraising agreement to fundraise through Patriot Party, and has no knowledge of Patriot Party’s activities whatsoever. To be clear: DJTFP has no affiliation with Patriot Party,” the filing stated.

Trump has weighed starting a party of his own in the past, even considering the name “Patriot Party” to put pressure on congressional Republicans, anonymous sources told the Washington Post.

Trump “has made clear his goal is to win back the House and Senate for Republicans in 2022. There’s nothing that’s actively being planned regarding an effort outside of that,” senior campaign advisor Jason Miller told CNN.

In last 24 hours, after floating through a few folks that he was considering creating a third-party as a way to keep Senate Rs in line ahead of impeachment, Trump has been talked out of that and is making clear to people he isn't pursuing it, per ppl familiar w his thinking. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 24, 2021

