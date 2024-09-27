Trump Announces When He Will Return To Hold Rally At Site Of Butler Assassination Attempt

Mariane Angela

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to revisit Butler, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 5 — the site of an assassination attempt against him earlier this year.

Trump promised on July 26 he would return to host another rally in Butler after 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate him on July 13. The bullet grazed the former president’s ear, and the attack killed rally attendee Corey Comperatore.

“President Donald J. Trump will return to Butler, Pennsylvania to hold a rally on the very same ground where he came within a quarter of an inch of losing his life less than three months ago,” the campaign said in a news release.

“President Trump’s return to Butler will stand as a tribute to the American spirit. In America, we do not let monsters like that evil assassin have the last word. Every time our nation is struck by attack or hardship, we rally, we persevere, and we prevail. When terrorists knocked down our towering skyscrapers, we rebuilt taller,” the release added.

A report from the Senate Homeland Security Committee revealed that the U.S. Secret Service rejected multiple requests to increase Trump’s security before the attempted assassination in Butler. Trump’s return to Butler comes after a second attempt on his life Sept. 15 while he was at his Florida golf club.

A Secret Service agent intervened during the golf outing and fired at the assailant, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, who was hiding in the bushes at the club’s edge. Routh was charged with attempted assassination on Tuesday, along with several firearms offenses.

Trump’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

