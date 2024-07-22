Trump and Vance Attack Biden – Harris. GOP in full panic mode.

Former president Donald Trump posted on his social network Truth Social that “Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for president” and is not fit to serve.

“All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being President, and he wasn’t.”

Trump and members of the RNC spent much of their week at the Republican National Convention calling for a ratcheting down of the political temperature and touting the importance of American unity in light of the assassination attempt against the former president.

Speaker Mike Johnson, in his calling for Biden to resign the presidency, also attacked Vice President Kamala Harris.

“The party’s prospects are no better now with Vice President Kamala Harris, who co-owns the disastrous policy failures of the Biden Administration,” Johnson said.

In an interview Thursday at the Republican National Convention with Politico, Trump’s senior campaign advisor Chris LaCivita said if Harris swaps out for Biden as the nominee, it would not change the map for them and that Republicans were preparing for all scenarios.

“The last time I checked, it’s Biden-Harris,” he said. “So every single thing that Biden did is an issue that she is complicit in.”

He also called Harris the “Gaslighter-in-Chief” for suggesting that Biden was fine and in great shape.

He would not answer whether they were open to pursuing some kind of legal recourse to keep Biden on the ballot in states.

“We are not certainly going to tip our hand on what we’re going to do,” he said. “But, you know, look, this election is not going to be focused on legal battles. They would love to talk about anything other than inflation, the border, et cetera.”

LaCivita is among the Trump campaign staffers who have referred to the Democratic efforts to oust Biden from the race as a “coup,” and said they were disenfranchising their own voters.

“That’s not our problem. It’s theirs,” he said.

LaCivita wouldn’t initially say if the campaign’s internal polling had looked at how other Democrats beyond Harris would fare as the nominee but eventually said, “We’re a professional operation,” and added, “What the hell do you think?”