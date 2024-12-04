TROY MILLER: Will Christian Voters Maintain Their Influence?

Troy A. Miller

As a Christian nonprofit leader, I don’t suggest how anyone should vote in elections, with one exception: Vote biblically. On the other side of Election Day, every Christian leader should be paying attention to key signals — and warnings — about the nature of Christian participation in public life following the 2024 presidential election.

As the world’s leading professional association of Christian communicators, the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) worked to educate, equip and encourage Christian voters by hosting a candidate forum at the 2024 NRB Convention, publishing numerous op-eds and releasing a series of audio PSAs urging Christians to get out and vote.

As I wrote in October, evangelical voters have the numbers to decide elections, if they turn out.

To what extent did evangelical Christians “decide” the 2024 election? As the smoke cleared, two main interpretations emerged: that Christians had a decisive impact, and that the influence of Christian voters is waning. Both are true.

While evangelical Christian voters were instrumental to President-elect Donald J. Trump’s win, there is cause for concern about the future of this voting bloc. According to a post-election survey from Dr. George Barna, Christian voters’ impact on the Republican victory was not the result of strong turnout, but of exceptionally poor turnout among Democrats’ key targets. Barna’s post-election research revealed that “Evangelical church attenders” dipped from 65% participation in 2020 to 59% turnout in 2024, while “theologically-defined born-again Christians” saw a similar drop-off.

Other findings on the political involvement of Christians show apathy taking hold. Only about half of churches across the nation encouraged their congregations to vote or taught on an issue that was related to the upcoming election. Faith affiliation had no impact on the amount of time that voters spent researching issues and candidates. Furthermore, Christians who did not vote were twice as likely as non-Christian groups to say they abstained due to a lack of interest in government and elections. This echoes Barna’s earlier finding that “theologically-defined evangelicals are no more likely than anyone else to be attentive to news about politics and government,” with more than half of those surveyed reporting that they do not pay much attention to these subjects. Equally concerning is the fact that 20 percent of voting-age, self-identified Christians “said they had intended to vote but simply forgot or never got around to it.” Whether from disinterest or forgetfulness, evangelicals are relinquishing their culture-shaping influence at a steady clip.

These trends deserve careful consideration from every Christian leader, lest we stumble into a future of Christian withdrawal from the public square at the very time the American public is signaling renewed interest in the things of God. Consider the fact that sales of Bibles are up 22 percent so far this year. An anxious and hopeless culture is turning to Christianity. Christianity must not turn away from the culture.

First, pastors must play a greater role in prompting Christians to think biblically about issues with political dimensions. When politicians are headlining campaigns with issues clearly addressed in Scripture, refusing to teach on moral or ethical matters with policy implications will not protect the flock but leave the church vulnerable to manipulation and confusion. All faithful Christian pastors must commit to graciously teaching the whole counsel of God from the pulpit, including issues that are socially or politically challenging.

To that end, NRB is challenging the Johnson Amendment, the provision in the Internal Revenue Code that restricts 501 (c)(3) nonprofits, including churches, from making statements of support or opposition to political candidates or even comparing the positions of candidates to Scripture. In August, NRB joined with three fellow plaintiffs to file suit in the Eastern District of Texas in an effort to vindicate the constitutional right of all churches and nonprofits to speak on every issue their faith informs, including political matters. NRB is not seeking to overturn the Johnson Amendment’s restriction on political donations or limits on lobbying activity, but to stop the wrongful silencing of pastors in the pulpit and other nonprofit leaders, whose speech has been chilled by the inconsistent application of this law.

Second, Christians must take seriously their responsibility to remain informed and aware of the issues facing our nation. It is impossible to act as wise stewards of our country and our culture if we are not interested in its affairs. For those who have tuned out because of negative, anti-Christian, or sensationalized media, the world of faith-driven news and broadcasting offers a top-quality selection of journalism, commentary, and independent analysis, including the outstanding work of NRB’s members. Christian broadcasting is flourishing and its offerings can fill this crucial information gap.

Finally, we must encourage all Christians to pray for America’s leaders in the White House, federal agencies, the 119th Congress, and the courts. Prayer is the solid rock of unity where Christians can stand together and advocate for the spiritual welfare of our nation regardless of political beliefs. This practice of prayer will strengthen the connective tissue that has been tested by a challenging election season. As the Church, we cannot afford to let divisions overtake us. We must ensure that we are prepared to disciple an incoming wave of people who have been harmed and abandoned by godless ideologies, policies, and movements, and who are ready to turn to Jesus Christ.

With an incoming presidential administration that has extended a hand of friendship to Christians, this is no time for apathy and inaction. We must use every open door and potential seat at the table — from running for office, to working in government, to speaking up at the local school board meeting — to advocate wise and godly policies. We must commit to a greater, more ambitious vision than simply enjoying the next four years of worrying less about threats to our freedoms. As Christians, we must spur one another on to love and good works through our presence and participation in the public square, trusting that God will cause our work to be instrumental for His purposes in the life of our nation.

Troy A. Miller is President & CEO of National Religious Broadcasters. NRB is a 501(c)(3) organization and neither supports nor opposes any candidate for public office.

