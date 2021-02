The popular travel website Tripadvisor has named St. Pete Beach the top beach in America for 2021 on their annual rankings of the World’s Top Beaches. In their report stated “When you visit this magical expanse of sand, you’ll understand why,” Tripadvisor said on its website.

As yet another bit of good news, four other area beaches making the list include Madeira Beach at number 9, Treasure Island Beach at number 16, Siesta Beach at number 17, and Clearwater Beach at number 18.