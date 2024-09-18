TREY TRAINOR: Strengthening Candidate Security With Campaign Funds Is A Common Sense Solution

Trey Trainor

As the Federal Election Commission (FEC) prepares to consider new regulations on Sept. 19 that would allow candidates for federal office to spend their campaign dollars on their own safety, it is imperative that we address this urgent and growing need for enhanced security measures for our candidates.

Recent events have laid bare the stark reality of threats facing those who seek to serve this nation at the highest levels. The recent assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump — in Butler, Pennsylvania., and West Palm Beach, Florida, have underscored the critical necessity of fortifying candidate security. In response, I support the draft final rule on candidate security and the accompanying justification.

This proposal represents a significant step towards ensuring the safety of those who seek to lead our country and upholding the integrity of our democratic processes.

In recent years, the safety of federal candidates and federal officeholders has become a pressing concern. The evolving nature of threats against public figures requires a comprehensive approach that goes beyond traditional security measures provided by government agencies.

While the Secret Service and other law enforcement entities play a vital role in protecting candidates, the reality is that these agencies may not always be able to cover every aspect of a candidate’s security needs. Therefore, empowering candidates to utilize campaign funds for personal security is not only a practical solution but a necessary one.

The ability to use campaign funds for security aligns with fundamental constitutional principles. The U.S. Supreme Court has consistently upheld that financial contributions to political candidates are a form of protected political speech under the First Amendment. This perspective underscores that Americans who are concerned about the effectiveness of governmental security measures have a right to support their chosen candidates through financial contributions. By doing so, they contribute to a more robust and comprehensive security framework, ensuring that candidates can perform their duties without undue risk.

The recent threats against Trump, including the alarming assassination attempts, highlight the pressing need for enhanced security measures. Reports from the Secret Service have revealed credible threats from foreign actors, raising serious concerns about the safety of candidates.

In this context, enabling candidates to allocate campaign funds towards their security is not just a matter of precaution; it is an essential strategy to address real and present dangers.

Some critics may question whether spending campaign funds on security is justified, suggesting that these resources are only meant to communicate with voters. However, the unique risks associated with running for high-profile political office necessitate special considerations. The safety of candidates is not an optional luxury but a fundamental requirement for maintaining fair and secure elections. Allowing the use of campaign funds for security measures is a pragmatic response to these unique risks, ensuring that all candidates can participate in the democratic process without facing undue threats.

As the FEC deliberates on finalizing the new regulation, it is crucial to prioritize the safety of candidates and reflect the sentiments of the public. This regulatory framework will not only modernize campaign finance regulations but also enhance public trust in the electoral process by demonstrating a commitment to safeguarding those who aspire to serve the nation.

The draft final rule on candidate security is a necessary and forward-thinking measure. It reflects a commitment to adapting our regulations to contemporary challenges and reinforces the principles of democracy by prioritizing the safety of those who seek to lead our nation.

As we move forward, let us embrace this opportunity to enhance the security of our candidates and uphold the integrity of our electoral process.

Trey Trainor currently serves as a Commissioner on the Federal Election Commission; he was nominated to that post by President Donald Trump and was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2020. He has practiced campaign finance and election law for over two decades.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.