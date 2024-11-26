TREY TRAINOR: It’s Time To Move The FEC Out Of Washington

Trey Trainor

As a commissioner of the Federal Election Commission (FEC) for the past four and a half years, I have had a front-row seat to the inefficiencies and fiscal excesses that have become all too common within our federal bureaucracy.

One of the most pressing issues is the high cost of maintaining operations in Washington, D.C. For an agency that is supposed to embody transparency in elections and government processes, it is time the FEC leads by example and demonstrates true fiscal responsibility. A solution that I propose is relocating the FEC’s headquarters from Washington, D.C. to Odessa, Texas. This move would be both a financially sound and logistically feasible step to address taxpayer waste while improving the agency’s efficiency.

Currently, FEC employees receive a locality pay adjustment of 33.26%, simply due to the agency’s location in Washington, D.C. This premium is meant to offset the high cost of living in the D.C. area. While D.C. may be a hub for political activity, it is an expensive place to operate, and this extra pay is an unnecessary burden on taxpayers. Meanwhile, the nature of the FEC’s work has changed dramatically, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, which altered the way government agencies conduct business.

Today, many FEC employees work remotely for most of the week, with only occasional in-person office days. The shift to remote work, although born out of necessity during the pandemic, has proven effective and efficient. As the FEC has adapted, it is now time to reconsider its operational needs in light of modern work practices. Relocating the agency to Odessa would not only cut out the need for costly locality pay but would also significantly lower operational expenses, saving taxpayers millions of dollars annually — funds that could be redirected to more productive uses.

In addition to cost savings, the move to Odessa would decentralize the federal government, allowing employees to choose a location that suits their preferred lifestyle, which is crucial for morale. Many employees, especially younger generations, are increasingly seeking work-life balance and a location that fits their personal preferences. By spreading government agencies across the country, we can give employees the flexibility to work where they feel most at home. This not only boosts morale but also enhances productivity as employees are less stressed by living in congested, high-cost, high-pressure areas like Washington, D.C.

Furthermore, relocating the FEC outside of Washington would bring the government closer to the people it serves. One of the key principles behind transparency is accessibility, and moving agencies outside of D.C. would make it easier for citizens to engage directly with the federal government. Citizens across the country would no longer need to travel to Washington, D.C., to attend public meetings or engage with government officials. Scattering federal agencies across the country enhances public participation, making it easier for everyday Americans to have a say in the way their government operates.

One thing the COVID-19 pandemic showed was that many federal functions can be effectively managed remotely, without the need for expensive centralization in high-cost urban centers. The days of assuming that government work must be tied to the Beltway are over. The technology, infrastructure, and workforce needed to run government operations are available anywhere.

It is time to stop asking if we can afford to make this move and start asking if we can afford not to. The future of government is here — and it is not tied to Washington, D.C. Moving the FEC outside of Washington would be a win for taxpayers, a win for government efficiency and a win for transparency.

Let’s take this step toward a more decentralized and effective government, one that is more accessible, accountable, and attuned to the needs of the people it serves.

Trey Trainor currently serves as a commissioner on the Federal Election Commission; he was nominated to that post by President Donald J. Trump and was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2020. He has practiced campaign finance and election law for over two decades.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

