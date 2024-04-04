Top Brass At America’s Biggest Entertainment Firms Have Shelled Out Three Times More To Dems Than Republicans

WILL KESSLER

More than three-fourths of all-time political donations from leadership at several Fortune 250 companies in the entertainment business have been to Democrats, according to new data compiled by a transparency watchdog.

The current executives at companies involved in the entertainment business, such as Amazon, Comcast, Netflix, Apple, Disney, Paramount and Warner Bros., have collectively given $13.5 million to Democrats and just $4.2 million to Republicans, meaning 76% of donations went to Democrats, according to the 1792 Exchange, a transparency watchdog that tracks environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies in corporations. The donations coincide with major corporations adopting left-wing policies, including Disney, which has recognized that the company’s social activism has cost value for shareholders

Top leadership at Disney has collectively given $2.8 million to Democrats compared to just $908,840 to Republicans, according to the 1792 Exchange. Disney has been largely criticized for its choice to incorporate left-wing messaging into its products, which has led activist investor Nelson Peltz with investment firm Trian Partners to launch a campaign to have him and another member of the firm join the company’s board.

Did you know @Disney ’s board members have made over $2.8 million in personal donations to Democratic political candidates (more than 3x the amount to Republicans)? — 1792 Exchange (@1792Exchange) April 2, 2024

Hollywood studios run by top entertainment companies have also given large donations to Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, as the state doles out hundreds of millions in tax credits to the film industry. Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix, Disney, Sony and Comcast are set to receive $722,068,000 in tax credits from the California government from 2020 to 2025.

Conservatives have attempted to boycott various businesses for their support of Democrats and left-wing messaging, most notably Bud Light, which lost its spot as the top-selling beer in the U.S. in June to Modelo Especial after a promotion with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Many of the companies that have been boycotted in the past, such as Target, have largely recovered from their initial losses as consumer concern over the policies died out, even though they did not always entirely retreat from their previous stances.

Amazon, Comcast, Netflix, Apple, Disney, Paramount and Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to a request to comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

