Florida may primarily boast a reputation as America’s favorite retirement region. However, something that rarely gets talked about is that the Sunshine State can be considered somewhat of a gambling pioneer of various forms of betting in the country’s South. It was the first territory to legalize greyhound racing and lotteries and the third to allow casinos. Louisiana and Mississippi beat out Florida regarding the latter, but it did introduce card gambling before them.

Despite these facts, wagering pastimes have always been a hotly debated topic in the state renowned for its beautiful beaches, warm weather, and delicious seafood. From the Great Depression until the mid-1980s, various referendums concerning allowing gambling failed in Florida. And it was in 1994, the year top online sites in the USA became a thing, poker got permitted. Regarding casino gaming, Florida has seven Indian venues, over twenty racinos, and no commercial casino-style gaming establishments. Six of its seven tribal venues get run by the Seminole Tribe, and the remaining other one gets operated by Florida’s Miccosukee Tribe of Indians. What gets presented in the subheadings below is a quick rundown/review of what many believe to be the best five of the seven mentioned properties. These, in truth, rank as some of the most robust gaming locales in the Land of the Free. They are worthy of a visit by any US game of chance fanatic.

Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood Casino

Found at 1 Seminole Way in Hollywood, this Hard Rock hotel is the flagship brand of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, completed in 2019, boasting a guitar-shaped tower that holds more than six hundred suites and guest rooms. On top of high-end lodging, guests can find nineteen dining outlets and twenty lounges. The best-reviewed of these is the Abiaka Wood Fire Grill, Kuro, and the Fresh Harvest Buffet. The Hard Rock complex in Hollywood also features a 26,000-square-foot promenade of boutique storefronts and a 6,500-seat concert venue. Its gaming area sprawls 195,000 square feet, playing home to more than three thousand slots and one hundred table games. The poker room at the Hard Rock is open 24/7, includes forty-five tables, and offers high-stakes action. Nearby attractions include visiting Dolphin World and the Wiener Museum of Decorative Arts.

Seminole Hard Rock Casino Tampa

Opened in 2004 at 5223 North Orient Road east of the city of Tampa, here is another Seminole-run Hard Rock on the tribe’s reservation off Interstate 4. It is a 24/7 property that allows indoor smoking and features legendary rock and roll memorabilia. Its casino floor is equally as massive as its sister venue in Hollywood at 190,000 square feet, housing more than five thousand slots. The Rez Grill and Cipresso are this complex’s stand-out eating spots, and its entertainment venues welcome some of the nation’s most famous musical and comedy acts. Things to visit if one is at the Seminole’s Hard Rock near Tampa, which is a short drive away from this establishment, include the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, Big Cat Rescue, and the Florida Aquarium.

Seminole Classic Casino Hollywood

Located at 4150 North State Road 7, Hollywood, The Classic is a more modest venue than the two described above. Nevertheless, it is super well-liked by locals and tourists. It has high-stakes daily bingo draws, over one thousand slots, and around thirty table games. The top places to eat here are Soy Good, Slice, Mojoe, and the Flying Cow. The Classic also boasts two bars, and while it may not be the most diverse gaming property in Florida, it has a homey atmosphere that makes it the preferred gambling joint for those looking for a relaxed experience.

Seminole Casino Hotel

Situated on the beautiful Paradise Coast of Immokalee, the Seminole Casino Hotel is an upscale retreat that provides eighty deluxe rooms and nineteen suites. It has a stunning pool, a cutting-edge fitness studio, and around thirteen hundred slots. Table game-wise, this property gets touted for its Blazing 777 blackjack game, which features a mega progressive jackpot and is a spot to enjoy other twenty-one variants. Concerning the latter, Double-Deck Pitch and Spanish 21 are a few choices to play here. Sadly, California no-bust blackjack is not an option (commonly available online), but the Seminole Casino Hotel has Face-Up Pai Gow, which most US gaming locales seldom offer.

Miccosukee Resort & Gaming

The Miccosukee Resort & Gaming is the place to gamble if one is in Miami. Those that choose to visit it can take in live music and cabaret shows, enjoy airboat rides on the Miccosukee Indian Village, and learn a bit about the history of this tribe. The property’s slogan is – come for the gaming, stay for the fun. The resort has somewhere in the neighborhood of two thousand sizzling gaming machines on its floor, and it has a bingo hall like no other in Florida. In between betting sessions, its patrons can try tasty sandwiches and Latino favorites at the Sawgrass Café, a preferred dining speakeasy.