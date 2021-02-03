Tonight 8 p.m. CBS: The Best Super Bowl Commercials 20th Anniversary

By James Williams -

By: Jim Williams

The Top 20 Commercials From the Past 20 Years Vie for the Top Super Bowl Commercial Spot

Tonight will be one of the fans favorite Super Bowl programs and it’s all about the ads over the past twenty years. Each year advertisers try to outdo themselves to in spots that will be seen by the biggest TV audience of the year and at a price that well into the million’s of dollars.

Tonight at 8 p.m. CBS will showcase Super Bowls Greatest Commercials  2021, an interactive countdown special where viewers will be able to vote LIVE for the top Super Bowl commercial from the past 20 years, will be broadcast locally on WTSP channel 10 and will also be available to stream live and on-demand on CBS All Access. The special, celebrating its 20th anniversary, will be hosted by Boomer Esiason, analyst for CBS Sports’ NFL pregame show the NFL Today studio in New York City, and Daniela Ruah, star of CBS’ NCIS: LOS ANGELES, from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

In addition, Kevin Frazier, co-host of Entertainment Tonight, will report on the new commercials that will air during this year’s Super Bowl.

Viewers can watch and vote for their favorite Super Bowl commercial from the past 20 years at https://www.cbs.com/SBGC. In the special, Ruah and Esiason will present some of the most hilarious, heartfelt and memorable commercials from the past 20 years, and the top two vote-getters will advance to the live vote during the broadcast. Then, viewers will decide the outcome by tweeting the finalists’ hashtags, and the ultimate winner will be revealed at the end of the show.

The top 20 Super Bowl commercials from the past 20 years are:

Budweiser’s “Brotherhood” (2013)

Budweiser’s “Lost Dog” (2015)

Budweiser’s “Super Fan aka Lamb Streaker” (2006)

Budweiser’s “Team Clydesdale” (2008)

Bud Light’s “Ye Olde Pep Talk” (2018)

Careerbuilder.com’s “Whoopie Cushion” (2005)

Dorito’s “Pug Attack” (2008)

Dorito’s “Sling Baby” (2012)

E*Trade’s “Baby Burp aka Baby Trading” (2008)

FedEx’s “Sticks” (2006)                                                                                                           

Heinz’s “Weiner Stampede” (2016)

Honda’s “A New Truck to Love” (2016)

Best Buy’s “Asking Amy” (2013)

Mountain Dew’s “PuppyMonkeyBaby” (2016)

NFL’s “Touchdown Celebrations to Come” (2018)

Reebok’s “Terry Tate, Office Linebacker” (2003)

Snickers’ “Very Brady” (2015)

Tide to Go’s “Talking Stain” (2008)

T-Mobile’s “We’re Here for You” (2019)

Yahoo’s “Dolphin” (2002)

Don’t forget to check out spots at  at https://www.cbs.com/SBGC

SHARE
James Williams
Jim Williams is the Washington Bureau Chief, Digital Director as well as the Director of Special Projects for Genesis Communications. He is starting his third year as part of the team. This is Williams 40th year in the media business, and in that time he has served in a number of capacities. He is a seven time Emmy Award winning television producer, director, writer and executive. He has developed four regional sports networks, directed over 2,000 live sporting events including basketball, football, baseball hockey, soccer and even polo to name a few sports. Major events include three Olympic Games, two World Cups, two World Series, six NBA Playoffs, four Stanley Cup Playoffs, four NCAA Men’s National Basketball Championship Tournaments (March Madness), two Super Bowl and over a dozen college bowl games. On the entertainment side Williams was involved s and directed over 500 concerts for Showtime, Pay Per View and MTV Networks.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR