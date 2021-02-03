Tonight 8 p.m. CBS: The Best Super Bowl Commercials 20th Anniversary

By: Jim Williams

The Top 20 Commercials From the Past 20 Years Vie for the Top Super Bowl Commercial Spot

Tonight will be one of the fans favorite Super Bowl programs and it’s all about the ads over the past twenty years. Each year advertisers try to outdo themselves to in spots that will be seen by the biggest TV audience of the year and at a price that well into the million’s of dollars.

Tonight at 8 p.m. CBS will showcase Super Bowls Greatest Commercials 2021, an interactive countdown special where viewers will be able to vote LIVE for the top Super Bowl commercial from the past 20 years, will be broadcast locally on WTSP channel 10 and will also be available to stream live and on-demand on CBS All Access. The special, celebrating its 20th anniversary, will be hosted by Boomer Esiason, analyst for CBS Sports’ NFL pregame show the NFL Today studio in New York City, and Daniela Ruah, star of CBS’ NCIS: LOS ANGELES, from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

In addition, Kevin Frazier, co-host of Entertainment Tonight, will report on the new commercials that will air during this year’s Super Bowl.

Viewers can watch and vote for their favorite Super Bowl commercial from the past 20 years at https://www.cbs.com/SBGC. In the special, Ruah and Esiason will present some of the most hilarious, heartfelt and memorable commercials from the past 20 years, and the top two vote-getters will advance to the live vote during the broadcast. Then, viewers will decide the outcome by tweeting the finalists’ hashtags, and the ultimate winner will be revealed at the end of the show.

The top 20 Super Bowl commercials from the past 20 years are:

Budweiser’s “Brotherhood” (2013)

Budweiser’s “Lost Dog” (2015)

Budweiser’s “Super Fan aka Lamb Streaker” (2006)

Budweiser’s “Team Clydesdale” (2008)

Bud Light’s “Ye Olde Pep Talk” (2018)

Careerbuilder.com’s “Whoopie Cushion” (2005)

Dorito’s “Pug Attack” (2008)

Dorito’s “Sling Baby” (2012)

E*Trade’s “Baby Burp aka Baby Trading” (2008)

FedEx’s “Sticks” (2006)

Heinz’s “Weiner Stampede” (2016)

Honda’s “A New Truck to Love” (2016)

Best Buy’s “Asking Amy” (2013)

Mountain Dew’s “PuppyMonkeyBaby” (2016)

NFL’s “Touchdown Celebrations to Come” (2018)

Reebok’s “Terry Tate, Office Linebacker” (2003)

Snickers’ “Very Brady” (2015)

Tide to Go’s “Talking Stain” (2008)

T-Mobile’s “We’re Here for You” (2019)

Yahoo’s “Dolphin” (2002)

Don’t forget to check out spots at at https://www.cbs.com/SBGC