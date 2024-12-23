Tom Homan Sends Clear Message To ACLU’s ‘Gameplan’ Attempting To Block Trump’s Mass Deportation



Incoming border czar Tom Homan said Friday evening on Fox News that despite the American Civil Liberties Union’s (ACLU) efforts to block President-elect Donald Trump’s deportation plan, they “will not” stop the plans.

The ACLU filed a lawsuit on Nov. 19, following Trump’s win, against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), seeking details on how the agency plans to implement the former president’s campaign promise of conducting the “largest deportation program in American history.” On “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Homan was asked about the ACLU’s challenge, to which he responded that the deportations are in the interest of public safety.

“We’re going to do the job. They’re not going to stop us. They can make it difficult. They can make it less efficient. They can make it dangerous. What they need to understand, and every sanctuary city needs to understand, we can arrest a bad guy in the safety and security of a jail,” Homan said.

“That’s safe for the alien. It’s safe for the officers. It’s safe for the community,” Homan said. “But when they knowingly release a public safety threat back in the community, it puts the community at risk. It puts our agents at risk. It puts the alien at risk.”

“For God’s sakes, we’ve been clear. We want to put public safety threats first. No one should be against removing public safety threats out of the community, especially if they’re here illegally. I find it amazing every day that I hear this stuff, but they’re not going to stop us,” Homan said.

“We’re going to do this. You’re not going to stop us. I can’t wait until Kristi Noem gets to her confirmation. She’s going to be an outstanding secretary. With President Trump, her, and myself, we’ll get this done,” Homan added.

In November Trump announced his nomination of Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to help lead as director of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), stating she will be “a great part of our mission to Make America Safe Again.”

Prior to Trump’s win in November, the ACLU announced an outline in June of their plan to prevent Trump’s deportation promise, stating they would use a combination of legal challenges, lobbying and coordination with liberal officials. Democratic officials such as Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston have threatened to refuse to cooperate with ICE on mass deportations.

The ACLU has additionally called for a cut in funding to DHS’ immigration enforcement, encouraging voters to send a message to their local officials through a portal on their website.

“These policies are inhumane – and one way Trump will aim to make them happen is by supercharging the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). That’s why we’re calling on Congress to cut funding to DHS immigration enforcement and prevent Trump from having access to the resources he needs to carry out his mass deportation plans,” their site says.

