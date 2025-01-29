Tom Homan Says He Owes ‘No Apologies’ For Mass Deportation Operation In Response To Celebrity’s Tearful Video

Nicole Silverio

Border czar Tom Homan said Monday that he owes “no apologies” for the mass deportation operation undertaken by the Trump administration in response to celebrity Selena Gomez posting a video of herself sobbing over their new policy.

In the past seven days, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) ramped up enforcement actions, arresting over 2,000 illegal migrant criminals considered to be “public safety and national security threats” since the Trump administration entered office. In response to the new initiative, 32-year-old Gomez sobbed uncontrollably in a since-deleted Instagram post Monday over the deportations of “[her] people” and accused the Trump administration of attacking children.

“I don’t think we’ve arrested any families. We’ve arrested public safety and national security threats, bottomline,” Homan said. “And look, President Trump won the election on this one issue, securing our border and saving lives. What happened at our southern border the last four [years] is the biggest national security threat this country’s seen at least in my lifetime because you’ve got 2 million known gotaways, you’ve got an increase in sex trafficking, we’ve got a record number of terrorists crossing the border on the terrorist watchlist. We have a quarter of a million Americans dying of fentanyl coming across the open border. We’re gonna do this job and we’re gonna enforce the laws of this country. If they don’t like it, then go to Congress and change the law.”

Homan further said that the mass deportations will lead to a decrease in crime, fentanyl deaths and sex trafficking.

“It’s all for the good of this nation and we’re gonna keep going. No apologies, and we’re moving forward,” Homan continued.

In the first full week, the new administration detained hundreds of illegal migrant criminals and deported them via military aircraft. Among the 538 arrested on Thursday included a suspect terrorist, four members of the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua and several individuals convicted of sex crimes against children, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

ICE agents arrested 956 migrant criminals on Sunday alone, already outpacing the average 310 daily arrests made by the agency’s agents in the fiscal year 2024 when former President Joe Biden was still in office. Homan told NewNation on Thursday night that the administration had apprehended 1,300 migrants, with at least 1,000 having criminal records.

Video aired on Fox News Thursday showed an illegal migrant gang member from Haiti with 17 prior criminal convictions praising Biden and former President Barack Obama as ICE agents arrested him in Boston, Massachusetts. In that same operation, agents also arrested an illegal Brazilian national who was wanted for armed robbery, an El Salvadoran national charged locally for rape and an illegal migrant from the Dominican Republic who is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and heroine trafficking.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 20 that declared a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border, revoked the birthright citizenship of children born to illegal immigrants and reinstating the Remain in Mexico policy. The national emergency allows Trump to utilize additional resources to address the migrant crisis that began under the Biden administration.

Since that order, the Department of Defense has deployed 1,500 active-duty troops to the border and has tapped military aircraft to help with deportations.

The administration also revoked a Biden-era policy preventing ICE agents from making arrests in “sensitive locations,” including churches, schools or hospitals. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Benjamine Huffman said in a Jan. 21 statement that the initiative will bar criminals from taking advantage of these types of locations to “avoid arrest.”

