‘Time To Make America Good Again’: CNN Host Says Biden ‘Not Wrong’ To Call Trump Supporters ‘Semi-Fascist’

A CNN host defended President Joe Biden’s labeling of supporters of former President Donald Trump as “semi-fascist” during a Thursday night appearance.

“He is not wrong in his diagnosis of the problem,” S.E. Cupp told “CNN Tonight” host Victor Blackwell. “I wish he’d leave the punditry to us, frankly. But, listen, Hillary took some heat for deplorables. He’ll take heat for calling members of a political party semi-fascists. But he isn’t wrong. And I don’t think he should back down from diagnosing problems and calling threats what they are.”

Biden’s speech Thursday followed other attacks aimed at allies of former President Trump. He claimed the Republican Party embraced “semi-fascism” at an Aug. 25 and then attacked Republicans Tuesday during a speech at Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

“I think Joe Biden was saying, if you’re mad at me, if you feel disappointed, you feel let down by me or Democrats, things aren’t going as well as you thought or we promised things, these are the stakes. So, it’s not about me. It’s not about the party. It’s about America,” Cupp said. “And this is why folks like me, you know, center-right folks, voted for him because it was time to make America good again. And those are the things he talked about. It was important for him to say these things, to call lies lies, to call out violence, to talk about things like the constitution and law and order. He had to say these things,” Cupp continued.

“Joe Biden’s wretched attacks on millions of Americans have fueled attacks on pregnancy centers, Republican offices, and an assassination attempt on a Supreme Court Justice,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “His agenda has pitted neighbors against each other, rewarded the wealthy while punishing working families, and trampled on the rights and freedoms of Americans. Joe Biden is the divider-in-chief and epitomizes the current state of the Democrat Party: one of divisiveness, disgust, and hostility towards half the country.”

