‘They’re Ignoring What Really Matters’: Tucker Carlson Rips Biden Over Food Supply Shortages

Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasted President Joe Biden Monday over food shortages in the United States, citing a shortage of eggs, while adding that Biden was “ignoring what really matters.”

“Last spring, in March, at a press conference in Brussels, Joe Biden explained that the sanctions he was imposing against Russia, while morally necessary, were also going to cause food shortages in the United States,” Carlson, an honorary member of the Daily Caller News Foundation board, said. “‘It’s going to be real,’ he said. Now, Biden said this in an odd way. No hint of panic. Emotions you predict from a leader predicting the deaths of human beings from starvation. None of that, instead there was pure nonchalant casualness. Biden could have been describing the weather or a trip to the dry cleaners.”

Carlson noted that social media censored discussion of Biden’s comments, even though the White House offered no correction at the time, then discussed “strange disasters” at various food processing plants across the country, including plane crashes that shut down plants in Georgia and Idaho.

In March, a twin-engine Cessna crashed into a General Mills plant, killing the pilot and one other person, Fox5Atlanta reported. A small plane crashed into an Idaho potato-processing plant in April, killing the pilot, according to the Charlotte Observer.

WATCH:

Food prices rose 34% by May following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as wheat exports from both countries were disrupted. Prices for essential food items, including rice and milk, continued to surge in December 2022, according to Consumer Price Index data.

“Even people who weren’t given to connecting the dots, that don’t think of themselves as conspiracy nuts began to wonder … is something here? But no one could tell. The Biden administration had no answers and no way to get to the answers because they had no data,” Carlson said. “That’s interesting, because the Biden administration tracks a lot of things, the things that it cares about. The race, ethnicity and sex life of every person in the United States of America. Do we have enough trans Pacific Islanders playing woodwinds in major symphonies? How about gay southeast Asians in long haul trucking? These are the questions that concern the bean counters in the Biden administration and at the same time the same administration keeps no real records about the infrastructure of our food supply.”

Eggs have become scarcer and more expensive, prompting some grocery stores to limit the number that can be purchased, WRAL reported. Over 58 million chickens died from the latest avian flu outbreak, sending prices up 60%, according to CBS News.

Carlson pointed out that eggs are a common source of protein in American diets and that protein deficiencies could have serious health consequences for children. He also played a clip of a news report on eggs and poultry products apparently being smuggled into the United States from Mexico.

“Are we being a little paranoid about the American food supply? Yes we are and we’re proud of it,” Carlson said. “And our leaders should be even more paranoid about our food supply. Food, energy, water. Those are the three things that matter. The rest of it is noise. Of course, as always, they’re ignoring what really matters.”

