‘They Saw The Ratings Tank’: Nikki Haley Slams ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts For Trump Flip-Flop As Ratings Plummet

Mariane Angela

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley on Monday called out the flip-flop of “Morning Joe” hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough and pointed out their seeming hypocrisy.

In the recent episode of Haley’s SiriusXM program “Nikki Haley Live,” she slammed the hosts who had once harshly criticized her support for President-elect Donald Trump, only to meet with him themselves following a decline in their show’s ratings.

“Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough tore me up when I said anything about voting for Donald Trump or what I agreed with him on, even though I criticized him when I thought he was wrong. I praised him when I thought he was good. They tore me up. But the truth is, it’s not that they suddenly saw the light. It’s that they saw the ratings,” Haley said. “I mean, let’s be clear. They saw the ratings tank and they realized, ‘Oh, we better get on with Donald Trump, or else we’re not going to have a show.’”

Discussing broader media strategies, guest Charlamagne tha God pointed out the reluctance of some liberal commentators to engage directly with conservative platforms.

“Yeah. It’s a ratings and revenue game. What I don’t understand is, if you don’t like something that somebody’s saying, if you don’t like something that somebody’s doing, why not go talk to that person about it and challenge them right then and there? Like, that’s why I think the biggest issue is, even now when I see all of these liberals, they’re having these conversations about, ‘Oh, the left needs a Joe Rogan or the left needs a conservative network like the right has.’ It’s like, no, how about grow some balls and go on these platforms?” Charlamagne replied.

Megyn Kelly also lambasted Scarborough and Brzezinski on her own SiriusXM show for their recent meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, after years of likening him to fascist dictators. Kelly accused the “Morning Joe” hosts of flipping their stance as their program’s ratings faltered, criticizing their credibility and consistency.

Scarborough previously criticized prominent Republicans, including former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, who, despite previous harsh rebukes, have endorsed Donald Trump over President Joe Biden for the 2024 election.

(Featured Image Media Credit: Screenshot/YouTube/SiriusXM)

