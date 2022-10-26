‘They Forgot Not Everyone Is Like Them’: Tucker Says Dems’ Abortion Message Won’t Save Them In November

Harold Hutchison

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Monday night that Democrats’ efforts to use the issue of abortion to win the midterm elections was failing.

“Democrats howled in outrage. For weeks, every hour of MSNBC, sounded like a plot summary from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’ ‘Theocracy rising, they’ll be burning witches.’ Liberals seemed genuinely upset and probably most were, but at some level, not very deep from the surface, the people who run the Democratic Party weren’t upset at all, they were thrilled,” Carlson said. “Here finally was an issue for them to run on in the midterm elections, an issue perfectly suited to a party that had nothing else to talk about.”

Only 39% of voters approved of President Joe Biden’s job performance in a poll by Emerson, while a Reuters pollshowed 40% of respondents approved of Biden’s job performance and 43% of respondents to a Rasmussen poll approved of Biden.

“The good news is that for once, lines this preposterous are not working. Abortion politics is a total fixation of Democratic donors, it’s the main thing they care about. Why is that, by the way? It’s a religion. It’s a child-sacrifice cult. Not everyone else feels that way, even Democrats. As the Daily Caller just reported, polls show that, quote, ‘abortion is not a top priority for female voters.’ In fact, quote, ‘most women support abortion limits that would have been considered unconstitutional under the Roe vs. Wade precedent.’”

WATCH:

A RMC Research/America First Policy Institute poll conducted from August through October shared exclusively with the Daily Caller News Foundation showed that 74% of women said inflation would be “very important” in determining their vote. Only 54% said abortion would be “very important,” and 60% favored restrictions on most abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy.

“So it looks like yelling about abortion is definitely not going to be enough to keep Democrats in control of the Congress. Are you surprised by that? No, of course not, you live here. So how did the highly-paid and admittedly pretty smart strategists who figure out what the issues are in the Democratic Party so misjudge this one?” Carlson asked. “Well, they did what a lot of us do, they forgot not everyone is like them. Not everyone in America is as miserable as they are. In fact, there are still plenty of people in this country, believe it or not, who have happy marriages.”

“There’s still people who love their kids and their grandchildren. Still people who consider babies a blessing, not just an obstacle to better vacation,” Carlson said. “Now some of those people, maybe a lot of those people, might consider themselves, quote, pro-choice, but they’re hardly pro-abortion. They don’t think abortion is a positive good, it’s not. They don’t consider it liberation.”

The Democratic National Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

