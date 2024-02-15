‘They Care More About Peacocking’: Nikki Haley Doubles Down On Call For GOP To Pass Border Bill

Harold Hutchison

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley claimed Tuesday that House Republicans were “peacocking” when they impeached Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

The House impeached Mayorkas by a 214-213 vote after agreeing to reconsider the resolution. Haley doubled down on her call for Republicans to pass a bipartisan border security bill that House Republicans indicated would be dead on arrival.

“It shows the dysfunction of Congress,” Haley told CNN host Jake Tapper. “It shows the fact that they care more about peacocking than they do about getting anything done. But let‘s first say that number one priority is to secure the border, period. That‘s the focus, that should be happening.”

The House Homeland Security Committee released draft articles of impeachment in January. The articles included for “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” and “breach of the public trust.”

“We wouldn‘t be having all this if the focus would go back to the border and you look at the bill that we had last week,” Haley said. “It was weak in some ways, it was strong in other ways, but Congress should have stayed there and figured it out.”

Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington released the text of the legislation on Feb. 4, which would have provided $48 billion in aid to Ukraine and about $16 billion to Israel. Senate Republicans blocked the bill from advancing on Feb. 7.

Haley also criticized former President Donald Trump for opposing the combined border-security and foreign aid legislation.

“This Bill is a great gift to Democrats, and a death wish for the Republican Party,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Feb. 5. “It takes the HORRIBLE JOB the Democrats have done on Immigration and the Border, absolves them, and puts it all squarely on the shoulders of Republicans. Don’t be STUPID!!!”

“Trump never should have come in and said don‘t pass it until the general election,” Haley told Tapper. “We can‘t wait that long.”

