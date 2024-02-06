‘There’ll Probably Be Some Changes’: Trump Hints At RNC Shake-Up When Asked About McDaniel

Harold Hutchison

Former President Donald Trump suggested in an interview Sunday that “some changes” could be coming to the Republican National Committee when asked about Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel’s performance.

Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings showed the RNC had only $8 million cash in hand, its lowest figure since 2014. “Sunday Morning Futures” host Bartiromo asked Trump during the interview about the RNC’s apparent cash issues under McDaniel, who came under fire after Republicans underperformed expectations of a “red wave” in the 2022 midterm elections and had a disappointing 2023 election night, losing control of the Virginia General Assembly and failing to unseat Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky.

“The RNC doesn’t seem to be so strong,” Bartiromo said. “I mean, the Democrats have all the money. Look at what we’re seeing, we’ve got the Democrats actually with the money and spending it. The RNC is seeking credit lines, the RNC reported its lowest bank balance at the point in any year [since] 2016. Comerica says Michigan GOP defaulted on a loan of half a million dollars.”

WATCH:



“So, I have a lot of money, and the money that they get, people are not looking at the RNC,” Trump responded. “They want changes. You have to understand, I have nothing to do with the RNC, I don’t — I’m separate.”

McDaniel fended off a challenge for the chairmanship of the RNC by lawyer Harmeet Dhillon in January 2023, winning 111 votes out of the 168 for the chairmanship despite the disappointing results in 2022.

McDaniel clashed with Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in November after the entrepreneur calledfor her firing during a GOP debate that month.

“How is Ronna McDaniel doing?” Bartiromo asked.

“I think she did great when she ran Michigan for me,” Trump told Bartiromo. “I think she did okay initially at the RNC. I would say right now, there’ll probably be some changes made.”

The RNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

