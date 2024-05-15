The White House: Israel did not commit genocide in Gaza.

During a White House press briefing on Monday, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stated unequivocally that Israel has not committed genocide in its conflict with Hamas. “We do not believe the events in Gaza constitute a genocide. We have consistently rejected that claim,” he informed the assembled press.

The National Security Advisor emphasized the formidable challenge Israel faces in its conflict with Hamas. He highlighted that combating terrorists who exploit schools, hospitals, and other civilian areas as operational bases, effectively using them as human shields, demonstrates Hamas’s disregard for the lives of the people they claim to represent.

Sullivan interjected, expressing his belief that “Israel can and should do more to ensure the protection and well-being of innocent civilians.” However, he clarified that this does not amount to genocide, and this stance has been communicated to everyone from the United Nations to our closest allies, both publicly and privately.

President Joe Biden has faced intense criticism from some members of his party for backing Israel’s mission to remove Hamas from the Gaza Strip following the group’s lethal attack on Israel on October 7, which resulted in over 1,100 civilian deaths. Since that heinous day, which saw the most significant loss of Jewish lives since the Holocaust, the U.S. has supplied Israel with an estimated 300,000 various types of arms.

Signs depicting “Genocide Joe” have become a common sight at college campus rallies both nationwide and globally. Meanwhile, the White House has been balancing its support for Israel with warnings against the country’s plans to invade Rafah, a densely populated city in the Gaza Strip, due to concerns over additional civilian casualties.

Sullivan stated that the United States is intent on seeing Hamas defeated. He also mentioned that Palestinians trapped in the conflict are enduring “hell” and asserted that a significant Israeli military operation in Rafah would be ill-advised.

President Biden has made no secret of his attempts to influence Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s strategy concerning the war. “The prime minister doesn’t have to answer to us; he has to answer to the Israeli people,” Sullivan observed, further stating, “Israel is a sovereign, democratic nation that ultimately makes its own decisions.”

Sullivan emphasized that the global community appears to overlook that Hamas is the primary cause of the fatalities in Gaza. Echoing a statement by Biden, Sullivan mentioned that a ceasefire in Gaza could be possible if Hamas were to release the hostages. “The international community ought to urge Hamas to resume negotiations and agree to a settlement.”

“We have not given up hope that a deal can still be made. The United States is working urgently to secure a ceasefire and hostage-release deal,” Sullivan stated. He mentioned that he could not predict when, or if, such a deal would be finalized.

Sullivan addressed numerous topics in his press briefing, and these are some key points. It is recommended to view the briefing video for a comprehensive understanding.

The relationship between President Biden and Prime Minister Benjamine Netanyahu ..

Sullivan commented on the solid relationship between President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, noting that their decades-long acquaintance allows them to be candid with each other without affecting their collaboration.

Sullivan asserted that President Biden’s consideration of withholding offensive weapons from Israel should not be interpreted as the U.S. abandoning its ally. Instead, the U.S. is collaborating closely with Israel to target the senior leadership of Hamas, who orchestrated a severe terrorist attack.

He further clarified that such support is not contingent on Israel’s operational choices. Moreover, the White House refuted claims that the U.S. had withheld intelligence from Israel regarding the location of Hamas leaders, underscoring their dedication to assisting Israel in targeting these leaders for justice.

On Humanitarian Aid to Gaza…

Sullivan has announced the dispatch of additional humanitarian aid to Gaza through the port, along with air drops. More trucks are delivering food, medicine, and other assistance to those in dire need. However, there have been recent incidents of Israeli settlers attacking an aid convoy on its way to Gaza.

Settlers scattered food packages on the road and set the vehicles ablaze, hindering the delivery of vital supplies. The White House has condemned these acts, emphasizing the importance of humanitarian aid for the more than two million residents of Gaza.

While denouncing the attacks on the aid convoys, Sullivan stated that Israel is investigating the incident and has pledged to address any misconduct by the protesters.

On getting more arms to Israel..

Sullivan stated that the U.S. has only paused a single arms shipment to Israel, while other deliveries proceed as planned. He further mentioned that ceasefire negotiations are being conducted with urgency. The administration is committed and resolute in assisting Israel and Hamas to negotiate an agreement and ensure the release of hostages.

Jim Williams reports on the conflict between Israel and Hamas, providing both written articles and video coverage on a range of issues in the Middle East