We are just one week away from the final major of the 2022 tennis season the US Open. The tournament is the modern version of one of the oldest tennis championships in the world, the U.S. National Championship, for which men’s singles was first played in 1881.

It is one of the oldest tournaments in the tennis world and players simply love playing at Flushing Meadows. One of the best things when it comes to this tournament is that, in the past years, it gave us some pretty surprising winners. Underdogs love playing at Artur Ashe and today we are going to show you which underdogs will have the best chance of surprising the favorites this season.

Nick Kyrgios

Even though some people may not consider him an underdog, especially after he played the Wimbledon final, but when it comes to the odds this season and Us open tennis predictions, Nick Kyrgios is definitely an underdog. But, he loves playing on hard courts and he loves the New York crowd. We know how good his serve is. It is safe to say that he has what it takes to win a tournament like this. He suffered a painful loss at Wimbledon, but this experience may help him to win the title in New York.

Daniil Medvedev, left, of Russia, shakes hands with Taylor Fritz, of the United States, after their quarterfinal match at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. Medvedev won 7-6 (1), 6-3. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Taylor Fritz

When you think about American tennis players who may surprise at this US Open, you probably think of John Isner. Sure, he is a sensible option, especially because of his experience at Grand Slams. But, this season has shown us that a young man called Taylor Fritz may be the hair of John Isner. He has a wonderful serve and he moves pretty well on the court. He is an intelligent player, but he lacks a bit of experience, at least when it comes to the Grand Slams. But, he played the quarter final at Wimbledon this season and that may help him to win the title at Flushing Meadows. The fact that he will be playing at home will definitely make things easier for him.

Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open 2022 AP/PHOTO

Carlos Alcaraz

What can we say about this wonderful young tennis player? He proved himself on the clay court and he won his first Masters 1000 title this season. But, he also showed us that he knows how to play on grass and on hard courts. He may not a good serve like the two players we previously discussed, but he definitely has better groundstrokes than those two. He is also one of the smartest and most patient young players on tour today. This season he managed to beat some of the biggest names in tennis and that means he has the nerves to win big matches. As you know, that is essential if a player wants to win a Grand Slam title.

If you love betting on tennis and you want to try and guess the winner of this US Open, the three tennis players we discussed today are the best underdog options. Of course, if they avoid injuries and stay healthy before the US Open.