The U.S. Is Offering Israel An Offer They Should Take But Likely Won’t

This week, The Washington Post detailed how President Joe Biden and his administration have been proposing strategies to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for months. These strategies are aimed at retrieving hostages and overcoming Hamas without launching a full-scale assault on Rafah.

Intelligence could assist Israel in locating Hamas leaders and concealed tunnels, according to four individuals knowledgeable about the proposal, as reported by the Post. According to individuals briefed on the matter, US officials are collaborating with Egypt to identify and sever tunnels at the Egypt-Gaza border near Rafah, utilized by Hamas to restock its military arsenal.

Meanwhile. Politico is reporting that the U.S. is willing to share a detailed battle plan that would take out the four Hamas battalions that are Israeli targets in Rafah while not causing a significant loss of civilian life. Senior U.S. officials have informed their Israeli counterparts that the Biden administration will support Israel in targeting high-value Hamas figures in and beneath Rafah, provided that Israel refrains from a large-scale invasion that might disrupt the alliance.

Avi Hyman, the Spokesperson for The National Public Diplomacy Directorate, stated in today’s press briefing that the Prime Minister’s focus is on defeating the four Hamas battalions in Rafah, which is considered the sole method to overcome Hamas. I suggest watching Avi’s press briefing and subscribing to their YouTube channel for further updates.

Numerous media outlets have reported that, following confidential discussions, senior U.S. administration officials have suggested to Israel the adoption of a strategy akin to counterterrorism operations instead of large-scale military action. This information comes from four U.S. officials. They argue that this strategy would likely lead to fewer civilian casualties, substantially debilitate Hamas’ capabilities, and avoid scenarios that have previously tarnished the public image of Israel’s conduct and President Biden’s handling of the situation.

The Post has reported that the Biden administration is of the view that Hamas, under the leadership of Yahya Sinwar, might favor a significant military operation in Rafah, as it could potentially isolate Israel. The international community might perceive a full-scale attack on Rafah, resulting in substantial casualties on the Gaza side, as a grave war crime that could have been averted.

According to The Post, on the humanitarian front, if Israel adopts a more strategic approach to Rafah, the US has offered to assist by providing shelters, which would enable the construction of tent cities for Gazans. Furthermore, the US has suggested support for the establishment of delivery systems for food, water, and medicine in Rafah, as stated by officials who have requested anonymity.

The Post reports that President Biden and his senior aides have been proposing for several weeks that Israel undertake a more limited and targeted operation in the southern Gaza city. This is where approximately 1.3 million Palestinians have sought refuge after evacuating from other areas of Gaza upon Israeli directives. Israel has declared its intention to enter Rafah with “extreme force.” Recently, Prime Minister Netanyahu’s actions have heightened concerns at the White House regarding the potential realization of the long-anticipated invasion.

U.S. government experts told The Post they are providing detailed guidance to their Israeli counterparts on the development and execution of a humanitarian plan, including specifics such as the required number of tents and the quantity of water for designated areas, as reported by individuals with knowledge of the discussions who requested anonymity. Meanwhile, aid organizations have expressed that safely evacuating individuals from Rafah is virtually unfeasible due to the prevailing conditions in Gaza.

The Post has reported on the highly detailed and sensitive discussions, underscoring the significant consequences for both Israel and the United States as Netanyahu gears up to invade Rafah, the final city in Gaza yet to be the target by Israel’s campaign to defeat Hamas. Israel’s isolation has grown throughout the seven-month conflict in Gaza, leading to nearly 35,000 Palestinian fatalities, as per the Gaza Health Ministry.

Moreover, Biden has faced substantial criticism both at home and internationally for his support of the war.

Over the past seven weeks, American proposals have emerged amid negotiations between senior U.S. and Israeli officials regarding the extent of an operation in Rafah. It remains uncertain if Israel will observe the U.S.’s persistent cautions against initiating a comprehensive ground invasion, especially given the recent, most conspicuous rift between Biden and Netanyahu following a period of escalating tensions and overt discord.

Should Israel choose to forcefully enter Rafah, the decision to halt further weapons shipments would be considered, stated John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, on Friday. “We certainly hope that it will not come to that,” he further remarked.

The Biden administration is offering Israel a deal that could pave the way for a future in a new, more unified Middle East. According to reported basic details, under the potential deal, Saudi Arabia would formally recognize and establish diplomatic relations with Israel. In turn, Israel would take significant steps toward the creation of a Palestinian state, and the US would provide security guarantees to Saudi Arabia.

As casualties rise and global support for Israel wanes, Prime Minister Netanyahu still has the opportunity to negotiate a deal that could see the return of the hostages, dismantle Hamas and foster a more secure Israel. The critical question remains: will he opt for the deal, or will he advance into Rafah, potentially securing a tactical victory but risking the broader conflict and the return of the hostages?

The decision rests with the Prime Minister, who may either focus on Israel’s future or consider expanding the conflict with Hamas and their Iranian allies. Only he can make this choice; it is not for the U.S. or Saudi Arabia to decide.

Here is the complete story from the Washington Post also I suggest you take time to read the Politico report as well as the New York Times Thomas Friedman editorial on Rafah vs Riyadh.

