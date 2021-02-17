The Republican Civil War is on as Trump attacks McConnell and makes it clear who is in charge.

Former President Donald Trump broke his silence on Tuesday by declaring “war,” on all of the members of the Republican Party who voted on Saturday February 13th to impeach him.

The former President’s statement was formally issued by his “Save America PAC” and took aim directly at the highest ranking member of the GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) who put the blame for the January 6,2021 attack at the United States Capitol on Trump.

The statement let it be known that McConnell is public enemy number one of the MAGA movement. It foreshadows a major rip in the GOP that will see the 2022 midterms as well as the 2024 general election as a fight for the future of the Republican Party.

“Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again,” Trump said. “He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership.”

While McConnell did not vote to convict Trump of Feb.13th seven other GOP Senator’s did and most of them have been censured by their state and in some cases local Republican Party.

Trump took a parting shot at McConnell blaming him for Republicans losing two Senate seats in Georgia, where he continued to perpetuate unfounded claims that the presidential election was rigged.

“He doesn’t have what it takes, never did, and never will,” Trump says in the statement, hinting at his role going forward.

“This is a big moment for our country,” Trump says, in closing, “and we cannot let it pass by using third rate ‘leaders’ to dictate our future!”