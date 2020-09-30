The Lightning and their fans get together for a “Boat Parade,” with the Stanley Cup.

The Tampa Bay Lightning wants their fans to have chance to celebrate their winning of The Stanley Cup on Monday night. For over two months Lightning fans have been deprived of seeing their team play on the biggest stage in the sport of hockey.

The Lightning players are finally home to share their success with their family and friends. It has been a long time coming since these guys have been in the “NHL Bubble’s in both Toronto as well as Edmonton.

So, today the Bay Area will in an age of COVID 19, wearing masks and social distancing. The team will take to the water so that their fans can join in a boat parade, to celebrate both on the water as well as a safe distance away on the shore.

Today at 5 p.m. on Riverwalk, along the Hillsborough river, fans will be able to see the stars they missed seeing in person for the past months.

Afterward, a socially-distant fan rally will also take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Raymond James Stadium. You must have a ticket, they are free and they can be accessed at Ticketmaster’s website.

If you can’t join in-person, the live coverage will air on FOX Sports Sun.

VIDEO PROVIDED BY THE SPORTSNET YOUTUBE CHANEL.