The Heat Is On Netanyahu To Take A Hostage And Peace Deal.

Israel’s Prime Minister is under increasing pressure after President Joe Biden proposed an agreement to halt the conflict in Gaza. Many Israelis are encouraging Benjamin Netanyahu to accept the deal, while his far-right allies threaten to bring down his government if he agrees. Concurrently, Netanyahu has dismissed the idea of a permanent cease-fire in Gaza as a “nonstarter,” unless the longstanding conditions to end the conflict are satisfied, seemingly contradicting Biden’s characterization of the proposal as being Israeli-initiated.

Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir have threatened to dismantle the government if it accepts the deal. This move could subject Netanyahu to the risk of new elections, examining security lapses that precipitated the war, and potential prosecution on existing corruption charges should he be ousted from the prime minister’s office.

Diplomatic efforts intensified as Washington, Cairo, and Doha collectively pressed Israel and Hamas on Saturday night to agree to a three-phase road map. This plan, publicly disclosed by President Biden on Friday, calls for the release of the remaining 125 hostages, cessation of the Gaza conflict, and the territory’s rehabilitation. The three countries issued a statement as reported by the Qatari Foreign Ministry, stated that “the demands of all parties” have been consolidated into an agreement that addresses various interests and aims to alleviate the hardships of both Gaza’s residents and the hostages with their families. It proposes a roadmap towards a lasting ceasefire and a resolution to the crisis.

The diplomatic efforts were also a bipartisan initiative from the United States Congress. House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries extended an invitation to Netanyahu on Friday evening, which the Israeli leader accepted.

The invitation read “We join the State of Israel in your struggle against terror, especially as Hamas continues to hold American and Israeli citizens captive and its leaders jeopardize regional stability,” the letter states. “For this reason…we would like to invite you to address a joint meeting of Congress.” This marks the fourth occasion Benjamin Netanyahu has addressed a joint session of Congress, setting the record as the first foreign leader to be accorded this honor four times.

In Israel, a significant protest broke out in Tel Aviv on Saturday night, spearheaded by families of individuals held by Hamas, calling for prompt government action. Consequently, the pressure is mounting on the Israeli government and Hamas representatives to negotiate a deal that secures the hostages’ return, ensures Israel’s safety, and stabilizes the region.