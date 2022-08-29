The USMNT have had players who played abroad but those numbers have increased in the past few years.

Some of these brilliant USMNT who play in Europe and form a key part of their team will be representing their country in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They are also expected to perform well at the tournament.

In this article, we bring you information on the best players in the USMNT who play abroad for you to consider as you peruse the World Cup odds for USA.

Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic is the captain of the USMNT and their poster boy for success. He moved abroad when he was 16 to join Borussia Dortmund, who were scouting a different player when they saw him play.

They signed him instead of the player they were scouting and in under a year, he was playing in the German Bundesliga. Soon, a move to Chelsea made him the most expensive American in football history. He also became the USMNT’s youngest captain ever at 20 years old.

Despite being only 23 years old, he is one of the most experienced members of the team, having played at the highest level of football. He will for the first time, be leading his country to the world stage in Qatar come November 2022.

Matt Turner

Matt Turner signed for Arsenal in January 2022 but remained in the MLS on loan at New England Revolution, where he was signed from.

The 28-year-old is relatively new to the USMNT set-up, having only been called up for the first time in 2021. However, he has gone on to amass 18 caps and is now the first choice goalkeeper for Greg Berhalter’s side. Turner is currently deputizing for Aaron Ramsdale at Arsenal, but the Premier League experience is something that will count in his favour when the USMNT goes to Qatar.

He is also one of the more experienced members of the team based on his age. His presence is sure to bring some much needed leadership to the very young side that Berhalter has assembled since assuming the role of USMNT manager.

He will be looking forward to replicating the form that helped him keep five clean sheets in six games for the USMNT at the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup on the world stage, which also earned him the award for the tournament’s best goalkeeper.

Yunus Musah

Yunus Musah is a London-bred midfielder who earned his first cap for the USMNT in 2020. He played over 30 times for the various England Three Lions youth teams and was also approached by the Three Lions senior team before committing to the USA.

19-year-old Musah is the youngest in the team but the experience he has gathered playing as a regular for Valencia in the Spanish LaLiga is worth years, compared to some of his peers in the USMNT squad.

A personal favourite of Berhalter’s, Musah is a midfielder who can operate in a box to box role and as a destroyer. He is great at ground duels and is full of running too. He has also been trusted up front as a second-striker and sometimes on the wing. He will be the USMNT’s utility man at the 2022 World Cup.

Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie is one of the most accomplished players in the current USMNT setup in terms of teams played for and trophies won. At 23 years old, he has played for German Bundesliga club Schalke 04 and Italian Serie A club Juventus, one of the most accomplished clubs in football.

He has racked up 34 appearances for the USMNT since his first call up in 2017, which places him as one of the most senior members of the current squad. His quick feet and ability to restart play from deep make him invaluable to the squad.

He has been compared to legendary midfielders Arturo Vidal and Edgar Davids, who both played for Juventus. Along with Pulisic, he is the crown jewel of the team and an ambassador for US football abroad.

He will be a great pick for your bets when the tournament comes round if you consider betting on the World Cup odds for USA.

Brenden Aaronson

Brenden Aaronson is a Leeds United player who is renowned for his quick feet and incredible running ability.

Nicknamed Medford Messi by fans of the USMNT, Aaronson is a player who likes to cut inside and find space for a shot or a killer pass. He is also very skillful on the ball, which is the reason for the nickname given to him by fans.

He is the second most expensive American player in football behind Pulisic after Leeds United paid £24.7 million to Red Bull Salzburg in 2022, who had also paid a record fee for him to MLS club Philadelphia Union in 2021.

He is also versatile enough to be deployed as a striker because he is a constant goal threat for the USMNT. He is currently under the tutelage of former USMNT midfielder and assistant manager Jesse Marsch at Leeds United, who will be grooming him for the World Cup.

Tyler Adams

Tyler Adams is the first player born in 1999 to play for the USMNT, which is a huge record for the young Leeds United midfielder.

He is a product of the famed Red Bull football system, having begun his career with New York Red Bulls before moving to Germany with Red Bull Leipzig in 2019. He made his USMNT bow in 2017 and has since amassed 39 caps, making him one of the most senior members of the squad.

Adams is a versatile player who primarily plays in the wide midfield role but can operate as a winger or a fullback. He is also good with both feet, which means that he can play in a fluid formation which requires players to switch positions constantly.

He is also another excellent option to stake on as you consider betting on the World Cup odds for USA.