‘Teachers Use Segments From This Show’: Stelter Claims Teachers Force-Fed His Rants To Students

Former CNN host Brian Stelter claimed that teachers showed students segments from his show during the last episode of “Reliable Sources” Sunday.

“It’s a part of journalism school curriculum,” Stelter said. “Teachers across the country, and in other countries outside the U.S., teachers use segments from this show all the time in classrooms, lessons, guiding and teaching the next generation.”

CNN announced the cancellation of “Reliable Sources” and Stelter’s departure from the network Thursday. Stelter hosted the show for nine years, during which he gained a reputation as a partisan, according to a June report by Axios, which reportedly had executives considering whether he should be dropped.

“The thing about TV is it’s fleeting,” Stelter said, “It evaporating up into the air, and a lot of it is not meant to be remembered. But this program transcended that.”

“It was a great idea,” Stelter said. “It is a great idea.”

CNN’s profits declined below $1 billion in 2022, according to a report by The New York Times, with a 27% drop in ratings to 639,000 primetime viewers. CNN’s $300 million streaming platform, CNN+ shut down after a month in operation.

Stelter recently criticized Republicans and conservatives who questioned the Aug. 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, claiming that the alleged attacker of a FBI office in Cincinnati was “addicted to Trump’s social network.”

“Is it any wonder that America’s students demonstrate low civic literacy when this kind of partisan hackery is being taught to students in lieu of our founding documents?” Nicole Neily, president and founder of Parents Defending Education, asked the Daily Caller News Foundation.

