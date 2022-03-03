Tampa’s Own Wrestling Star Hulk Hogan Shares Life-Changing News He’s Divorced After Nearly 11 Years Of Marriage

KATIE JERKOVICH

Superstar Hulk Hogan shared life-changing news that he and his second wife Jennifer McDaniel have divorced after nearly 11 years of marriage.

“Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced,” the former WWE star tweeted Monday about moving on from McDaniels. The comments were noted by People magazine. (RELATED: Hulk Hogan ‘A Little Upset’ With Obama)

“Sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life,” he added.

The former professional wrestler’s post came about amid a TMZ report about him being spotted out with a woman in Florida. (RELATED: Netflix Uses Hulk Hogan’s Gawker Case To Attack Donald Trump)

In court documents obtained by the outlet, Hogan, born Terry Bollea, filed for divorce from McDaniel in October 2021 and the divorce was finalized last year. (RELATED: Hulk Hogan Is Suing Gawker Again Over Leaked Documents)

The two first tied the knot in 2010 following his split from his first wife, Linda Marie Bollea.

He and Linda were married from 1983 to 2009 and share two kids together, Brooke, 33, and Nick, 31, the outlet noted.