Tampa Bay Sports Boom: Lightning a game away from the Stanley Cup, Rays in the MLB Playoffs, Bucs on the rise

Tonight in Edmonton the Tampa Bay Lightning will have a chance to capture the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Championship with a Game 6 win over the Dallas Stars. The Bolts have two chances to win only one game to bring home the most sought after trophy in sports.

Meanwhile, over at Tropicana Field, a small number of fans will be able to watch the Rays host the first round of the Major League Baseball Playoffs. It is a season that saw Tampa Bay win the American League East championship and the best record in the league.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers with future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady and an all-star cast have the eyes of the football world on their every move. They hope to be the hone team in the Super Bowl set for February at Raymond James Stadium.

This is the golden age of sports in the Tampa Bay area and despite fans being shut out and watching the games on television it still worth celebrating.

No longer is the Suncoast professional sports teams are among the best in the business. Yes, sports fans sit back and enjoy just how good these teams are and why even in COVID 19 fans needed this jolt of good news.

So, just enjoy the ride!