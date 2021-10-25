Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Case Against Texas Abortion Law

Laurel Duggan

The U.S. Supreme Court said it will hear arguments on Texas’ heartbeat bill Nov. 2, according to a Friday announcement.

The court granted certiorari to the case, Whole Woman’s Health et al. v. Jackson et al., on an expedited basis and will not block the Texas abortion law for the time being as litigation over the bill continues.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court is not immediately blocking the Texas law that bans most abortions, but has agreed to hear arguments in the case on Nov. 1. The justices said they will decide whether the federal government has the right to sue over the law. https://t.co/IUSBGPh8yY — The Associated Press (@AP) October 22, 2021

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, appointed by former President Barack Obama, said in a partial dissent that the failure to block the law while it is being reviewed “will have profound and immediate consequences.”

“By delaying any remedy, the Court enables continued and irreparable harm to women seeking abortion care and providers of such care in Texas—exactly as S. B. 8’s architects intended,” Sotomayor said.

The Texas Heartbeat Act bans most abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which occurs around 6 weeks after conception.

“The Supreme Court’s decision to allow the law to stay in effect until an expedited hearing will be held on November 1 is a victory for life,” Live Action president Lila Rose told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “I am optimistic that the Court will uphold this life saving law, and eliminate the horror of Roe from our public life once and for all after they hear Dobbs v. Jackson on December 1.”

