Super Bowl Food: Meatball Sub Sandwichs are always a party hit.

By Katie Workman

Servings: 4 People

Layered up with marinara sauce and lots of mozzarella, these are the meatball subs dreams are made of.

Ingredients 1x2x3x

▢1 slice plain bread

▢¼ cup milk

▢1 ¼ pounds ground meat (preferably a combination of beef, pork and veal)

▢1 large egg (lightly beaten)

▢½ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese (divided)

▢2 tablespoons finely minced fresh parsley

▢½ teaspoon finely minced garlic

▢½ teaspoon kosher salt (plus more for cooking the pasta)

▢Freshly ground pepper to taste

▢2 tablespoons olive oil (if sautéing)

▢4 cups homemade marinara sauce (or jarred)

▢1 loaf Italian bread (sliced lengthwise and cut into 4 inch pieces)

▢1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Instructions

Tear the bread into pieces and place them in a small bowl, pour the milk over, stir to combine, and let sit for 5 minutes until the bread has absorbed most of the milk. Squeeze out the excess milk and shred the bread into little pieces.

Place the meat in a large bowl. Add the soaked bread, egg, ¼ cup Parmesan, parsley, garlic, ½ teaspoon salt, and pepper to the meat and use your hands to blend it well, but try not to squeeze the mixture too much as you blend it. Make nice round meatballs 2-inches in size.



To bake the meatballs: preheat the oven to 350°F. Spray a baking sheet with sides with nonstick cooking spray, or lightly oil it. Place the meatballs on the tray, without touching, and bake until almost cooked throughout, about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, bring the marinara sauce to a simmer in a medium sized pot over medium-low heat. Add the partially cooked meatballs to the sauce and simmer until they are fully cooked, about 10 more minutes.



While the meatballs are cooking, prepare the rolls. You can leave them soft, or toast them by placing them opened up and cut side down in a hot skillet with a touch of olive oil for a couple of minutes until the interior is golden brown.



When the meatballs are removed from the oven and added to the sauce, turn the oven to broil. Transfer the meatballs with their sauce to a shallow baking dish so that the meatballs are in a single layer. Sprinkle the top with the mozzarella and the remaining ¼ cup Parmesan cheese. Return to the oven and broil for 1 to 2 minutes until the cheese is melted. Use a spoon to transfer two meatballs with some sauce and cheese to the rolls.

Notes

For this meatball sub recipe, I’m offering the option of making your own meatballs. BUT believe you me you can make a terrific meatball sub with frozen meatballs as well. And you can make your own marinara sauce, or use a jar of your favorite brand.

Nutrition

Calories: 1453kcal, Carbohydrates: 93g, Protein: 53g, Fat: 97g, Saturated Fat: 46g, Cholesterol: 176mg, Sodium: 2620mg, Potassium: 1586mg, Fiber: 9g, Sugar: 56g, Vitamin A: 1442IU, Vitamin C: 17mg, Calcium: 370mg, Iron: 9mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

