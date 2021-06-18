Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Bucs are already sold out for this season at 100 percent fan capacity.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today announced that all tickets for their 2021 season home games at Raymond James Stadium have sold out. All games, beginning with the team’s first preseason contest on August 14 against the Cincinnati Bengals, will be played with 100 percent fan capacity.

The decision to move to full capacity in the 65,000+-seat stadium is in accordance with CDC guidelines and came after consultation with the Tampa Sports Authority. Patrons who have received a COVID-19 vaccination will not be mandated to wear a mask or face covering. Those who have opted to remain unvaccinated will be required to wear masks.

Every available seat in the general admission, premium and club areas, and luxury suites for the entire home slate was issued to existing or new season pass members. In response to the unprecedented demand, the Buccaneers also introduced a waiting list for individuals hoping to purchase season passes in future seasons.

“This is a momentous achievement for the organization and our fans,” said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. “We have worked closely with the Tampa Sports Authority to welcome back the best fans in the NFL, and we are excited to play in a completely full Raymond James Stadium this upcoming season. To have the entire season sold out before we even reach training camp is a testament to our passionate and loyal fan base.”

The newly established Season Pass Member Priority Waitlist requires a refundable $100 deposit, which can also be applied to future purchases. Additional information on joining the Waitlist can be found here, or by calling the Buccaneer Ticket Office at 1-866-582-BUCS (2827), or via email at Bucssalesteam@buccaneers.nfl.com.

The reigning Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers open the NFL regular season on Thursday, September 9, at 8:20 p.m. ET against the Dallas Cowboys.