STEPHEN MOORE: You Say You Want A Revolution? Watch Trump

Buckle your seat belts because President-elect Donald Trump has ignited a world-wide revolt against the arrogance of global elites.

We are entering a brand-new era of rebellion — man against the self-serving and out-of-touch political machines that ignore the will of the governed.

Everywhere.

Look around.

The world is a mess. Entrenched political leaders and parties are being tumultuously evicted in Europe, South America, the Middle East and Asia. In Great Britain the Conservative Party grew government, lost its moorings and was chased from office only to be replaced by an economically incompetent Labour Party that came into office and raised taxes on everything and everyone.

The French just ousted their prime minister for the first time in decades thrusting the “country into chaos,” as CNN put it.

Germany’s government is also on the verge of collapse. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been forced to request a vote of confidence later this month. Good luck with that. The Associated Press reports his “three-party coalition” government collapsed last month.

In South Korea, the president invoked martial law and then citizens called for his impeachment.

In Japan, “the party has ruled the country almost continuously” since 1955 was voted out in October.

Mexico and Canada have elected leftist boobs who are losing support by the day.

Way ahead of the pack is Argentina, where the “shock capitalist” Javier Milei, who says “I despise the state,” won election a year ago and is an overnight international hero for his chainsaw approach to shrinking big government.

Now is the hour of the entire world’s discontent.

Why are the dominoes of government tumbling so suddenly?

One word: Trump. The whole world has watched with fascination and even admiration at the peaceful citizen uprising in America. The masses around the world are screaming: We want Trumpism here in our country. They seem to be saying: Make Britain great again. Make Germany and Japan and South Korea and Canada great again.

The politicians, bureaucrats and elite academics are horrified. They should be.

The anger at the political class is boiling over with scalding resentment against government incompetence, fiscal mismanagement and statist directives that snatch away basic freedoms.

Another match that lit the bonfire was continuing rage against the power-pushers who followed the miserable advice of the World Health Organization and health officials in inhumanely shutting down schools, businesses and churches. This was hardly civil society. It did not help that the political elites (like California Gov. Gavin Newsom) didn’t follow their own rules.

Then the snobs who were supposed to be liberators became obsessed with climate change and advanced tyranny as the solution. You can’t have a gas stove or a gas car or an air conditioner. Oh, and you have to let six- foot-four transgender men spike the volleyball at their female teammates without testosterone.

My how the tables have turned. The politicians who profess to care so much about the working classes are now despised by the voters.

The masses around the world are seeing the bounce in the step in America in the wake of the Trump election — and the Trumpian message of efficiency, fairness, home rule, love of country and prosperity.

It’s a virtual certainty that voters everywhere are going to demand common sense Trumpian policies in their own towns and countries. As Trump has said, every leader should put their own country first. Global government is dead for now.

It is a grass roots power-to-the-people movement — something the left once believed in.

I wouldn’t want to be Russian President Vladimir Putin or Chinese President Xi Jinping or French President Emmanuel Macron or Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or German Chancellor Olaf Scholz right now. The Trumpians are coming for you.

Good riddance.

Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and a co-founder of Unleash Prosperity.

