STEPHEN MOORE: Trump Tosses Bush’s, Obama’s and Biden’s War On Appliances Into Ash Heap Of History

Stephen Miller

Trump, in a Truth Social post just days ago called on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), led by former Rep. Lee Zeldin, to immediately undo Biden’s climate mandates and return to “common sense standards.

“I am hereby instructing Secretary Lee Zeldin to immediately go back to my Environmental Orders, which were terminated by Crooked Joe Biden, on Water Standards and Flow pertaining to SINKS, SHOWERS, TOILETS, WASHING MACHINES, DISHWASHERS, etc.”.

The irony of all of these onerous and unpopular edits is that it used to be the Democrats who had insisted that we must “keep government out of the bedroom.” Now they want to regulate the temperature and the type of lamps on your bedside table.

As for the promise of lower prices of electric bills by going green, it was never clear why Americans couldn’t make up their own minds when they wanted to save money and when they just really wanted the full blast in the shower.

Congratulations to Trump for splashing cold water in the face of home appliance regulations. It’s a big victory for consumer sovereignty. What irony that the one who liberated us from these government edicts was the man who we were told would be a dictator.

Instead, we are free. Free at last.

Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and a cofounder of Unleash Prosperity

