Stephen Miller Tells Fox News Host Live On Air That Network Needs To ‘Fire Its Pollster’

Harold Hutchison

White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller told Fox News host John Roberts live on-air Tuesday that his network needs to “fire its pollster.”

Roberts cited a new Fox News poll finding that Trump is “underwater” on several key issues relating to his job performance, which found that he holds a 59% and 58% disapproval rating on inflation and tariffs, respectively. Miller scoffed at the poll, telling Roberts that Fox News polls favored former Vice President Kamala Harris in the “summer” of 2024.

“I don’t want to make things awkward for you, John, but it is our opinion that Fox News needs to fire its pollster,” Miller said. “But, I won’t surprise you with that. I don’t think you’re surprised that I’m saying that. But the Fox News pollster has always been wrong about President Trump. They were the ones who said all summer long that Kamala Harris was gonna be the 47th president of the United States. So, we don’t acknowledge any of that polling.”

Ahead of the election, Fox News issued several polls finding mixed results on whether Harris or Trump held a lead. One poll from Sept. 18 found Harris holding a two-point advantage, 50% to 48%, against Trump, while another from Aug. 28 indicated that Harris held a two-point lead lead in Georgia.

However, throughout October, Fox News national surveys found that Trump held a lead against Harris. A survey from Oct. 16 found that Trump was ahead of Harris 50% to 48%, while another from Oct. 23 indicated that Trump held a slight lead over the then-vice president.

In response to his first 100 days, the Fox News polls found that Trump holds a 55% approval rating on his handling of border security and a 47% positive rating on immigration. His handling of foreign policy, taxes and deportations have a higher disapproval rating.

Fox News was not the only outlet to find that Trump is currently underwater in polls. CNN released a survey finding that Trump’s current approval rating is 41%, the lowest for any newly elected president at 100 days dating back to at least former President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Most Americans believe Trump is fulfilling his campaign promises and has a strong approval rating on his handling of immigration, a CBS News poll found. However, the president holds a 45% approval rating on his overall job performance, and holds particularly lower approval numbers on his handling of the economy.

