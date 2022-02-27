St. Petersburg takes center stage in the racing world with today’s Grand Prix through the streets of downtown

NBC Sports presents the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season opener with live coverage of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Fla.) today at 12 p.m. ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock. Pre-race coverage leads into race coverage getting underway at 12:30 p.m. ET. The race marks the first of six races airing on NBC to begin the season.

Reigning INDYCAR champion Alex Palou is part of a star-studded group of drivers that includes six-time INDYCAR champion Scott Dixon, two-time INDYCAR champion Josef Newgarden, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, four-time and defending Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves, and former Formula One racer Romain Grosjean, among others. Colton Herta looks to defend his Grand Prix of St. Petersburg race victory from last season.

The lead INDYCAR commentary team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Hinchcliffe, who will be making his 2022 INDYCAR on-air debut, won the St. Petersburg race in 2013, his first career INDYCAR victory. Marty Snider, Dave Burns, and Kevin Lee will provide reports from pit road.

or the first time, Telemundo Deportes will provide Spanish-language coverage of three races this season, including this weekend’s season opener, the Indianapolis 500 and the season finale at Laguna Seca. Emmy-award winning associate producer and network host Omar Amador will join race announcer Sergio Rodriguez to provide live commentary on the three races airing on Universo and streaming on TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes app.

The network’s coverage will highlight key Hispanic drivers, including Juan Pablo Montoya from Colombia, Pato O’Ward from Mexico and Tatiana Calderon from Colombia, who will make history by becoming the first female driver to race for the team owned by the four-time Indy 500 winner A.J. Foyt, and to have a seat in the series since Simona de Silvestro in 2013.