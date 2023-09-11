Florida lags behind Maryland in new study of most patriotic state when it comes to betting on NFL

Arizona is the least hopeful of their local side

Is Florida the most patriotic state in America?

Maybe.

But when it comes to the National Football League, Florida lags well behind six other states for its home team backing.

Action Network did a study trying to figure which state backs its team the most, and it is the Chesapeake Bay Area that got the nod.

Here is the study:

Data via Action Network has revealed that Maryland is the most patriotic state when it comes to backing their home side in the NFL, with 32% of wagers placed on a Super Bowl winner being put on home side Baltimore Ravens, more than any other state backing their local side.

The Ravens are +1800 to win the Super Bowl

Michigan follows in second with 27% of all Super Bowl wagers going to local team Detroit Lions, then Ohio with 25% of all wagers on Cincinnati Bengals.

The least patriotic state is Arizona, with no wagers being placed on the Arizona Cardinals to win the Super Bowl, perhaps no surprise as they’re +20000 to cause an almighty upset and go all the way.

The 1% club is the home of North Carolina (Carolina Panthers), while in Florida and Texas, just 1% of wagers have been placed on Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans, respectively, thought greater confidence is placed in other teams in the state.

The Kansas City Chiefs are the +650 favorites to win the Super Bowl, followed by last season’s winners Philadelphia Eagles at +750 and then Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers at +900.

An Action Network spokesperson said: “It’s clear that Maryland is the state with most locals cheering the loudest for their state’s side in the NFL with 32% of all wagers in the state going the way of Baltimore Ravens, a higher percentage than any other state on their own team.

“On the other end of the scale lies Arizona, who have the least hope in their team, the Arizona Cardinals, with no wagers in the state going the way of their local side, perhaps not a surprise as oddsmakers make them +20000 to win the Super Bowl.”