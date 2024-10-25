‘Shut The Hell Up’: Charlamagne Melts Down Over Caller Saying Trump Isn’t ‘Nazi’

Jason Cohen

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God on Thursday appeared to lose his temper at a Virginia caller named Mike who asserted former President Donald Trump’s record proves he is not a bigot.

Trump’s former White House chief of staff, John Kelly, told The New York Times and The Atlantic that the former president exhibited “fascist” tendencies and allegedly praised Adolf Hitler, which the Trump campaign has denied. Mike, on “The Breakfast Club,” said Trump’s history of publicly associating with prominent black figures indicates he’s not “racist,” but Charlamagne sharply disagreed, challenging Mike’s logic and trying to dismantle his argument.

LISTEN:

“No disrespect to nobody, man. I know everybody in that radio station more than likely gon’ vote Democrat, but it’s just kind of funny, the rhetoric about Trump being a racist,” Mike said. “I mean, I do my Googles, man and I see this man having pictures with all kinds of famous black people that you guys are fans of, especially I see him standing next to Rosa Parks. I mean, for crying out loud people, how can this man be a Nazi, a Hitler? That shit is crazy. No disrespect.”

“So that’s all it takes? So if you take a picture with a gay person, does that make you gay?” Charlamagne asked, to which Mike answered, “Nah.”

The radio host then told the caller to “shut the hell up” and asked, “What are you talking about?”

“No Nazi, no Hitler will ever take a picture with black people, man, will never do any kind of favors to black people,” Mike responded.

“That’s not true,” Charlamagne retorted. “Slave masters used to sleep with slaves. And what? Slave masters would have babies with slaves. And what?”

Mike responded that we’re beyond “slavery times.”

“So let me ask you a question, serious question … You think you don’t encounter no racist white people everyday, you think just because they interact with you and they engage with you, you think that they’re not racist?” Charlamagne asked, with Mike answering, “No.”

The show then hung up on the caller, with Charlamagne saying, “I can’t listen to that.”

Trump currently holds narrow leads over Vice President Kamala Harris in all of the seven top swing states, according to RealClearPolling averages. The caller before Mike on “The Breakfast Club” described Trump as “Hitler Jr.” but told Charlamagne he still wouldn’t be voting for Harris due to his distrust of Democrats.

“I don’t trust the Democrats, bruh. As a black man in America, we done been lied to so long. Promises have never been kept,” he said. “I’ma just keep it a buck. I’m not voting this year … I don’t trust the Democrats, and I damn sure ain’t voting for Hitler Jr. Whatever happens gon’ happen.”

“Well, if you not votin’ and Hitler Jr. wins, then you know you gon’ have to blame yourself,” Charlamagne retorted. “You gon’ have to take some of the blame.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.