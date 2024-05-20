Showdown In Israel Between Prime Minister Netanyahu And Minister Ganz

Today, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is in Israel for high-level meetings with the Israeli government, where he will engage with key figures currently embroiled in a high-stakes political battle. In a development that could heighten political tensions, Minister-without-portfolio Benny Gantz has set a deadline of June 8 for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree on a comprehensive strategic plan for the period following Hamas in Gaza, with the ultimatum of leaving the government if the demand is not met.

“Lately, something has gone wrong,” Gantz said. “Essential decisions were not made. Essential leadership decisions to ensure victory were not done. A small minority has taken over the command bridge of the Israeli ship of state and is steering her toward the rocks,” Gantz commented on Netanyahu’s far-right allies, noting their recurrent threats to collapse the government if Netanyahu agreed to concessions favored by Gantz.

“Personal and political considerations have infiltrated the holy of holies of Israeli security,” Gantz said.

Addressing the role of the unity government, he said, “For many months, the unity was indeed real and meaningful. It prevented serious mistakes, led to great achievements, and returned home over a hundred hostages. Together, we faced the hardships of the campaign, protected the nation with a good and strong spirit, and gave the fighters on the front a feeling of being backed by a shared destiny.”

“I came here today to tell the truth. And the truth is hard: while Israeli soldiers show supreme bravery on the front, some of the people who sent them into battle behave with cowardice and irresponsibility.”

But he did not stop there “Prime Minister Netanyahu, I look you in the eye this evening and say – the choice is in your hands. After speaking to you over and over again, the moment of truth has arrived … I have known you for many years as a leader and Israeli patriot – you know very well what needs to be done.”

The he concluded with some strong remarks to the Prime Minister “Netanyahu of a decade ago would have done the right thing. Are you able to do the correct and patriotic thing today as well? You must choose between Zionism and cynicism, between unity and divisiveness, between responsibility and negligence, between victory and disaster.”

Gaza was firm that the strategy should involve establishing a U.S.-European-Arab-Palestinian directorate to oversee civilian administration in Gaza, which would exclude Hamas and not fall under Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s authority. Gantz mentioned that a crucial part of the strategy is the normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia, which the Biden administration has been actively pursuing.

Gantz is expected to be supported by Sullivan, who will discuss a more focused strategy regarding the Israeli plan to advance into Rafah, aiming for the safety of innocent Gazans and the prevention of a large-scale humanitarian crisis that could alienate many of Israel’s staunchest allies. Sullivan dedicated Saturday to meetings in Saudi Arabia, formulating a post-conflict strategy for Gaza and prioritizing the retrieval of hostages.

Gantz has outlined six objectives that Netanyahu must implement, or he will withdraw from the government:

Return the hostages. Demolish Hamas and demilitarize the Gaza Strip. Provide an “American-European-Arab-Palestinian” governing alternative in the Strip that “is not Hamas and not [Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud] Abbas.” Return the residents of the North by September 1 and rehabilitate the western Negev. Promote normalization with Saudi Arabia as part of a general move that includes “a treaty with the free world and the Arab world against Iran.” Adopt an outline for creating a standardized Israeli national service in which all Israelis will “serve the country and contribute to the highest national effort.”

“If you choose to lead the nation to the abyss, we will withdraw from the government, turn to the people, and form a government that can bring about a real victory,” Gantz said. “Rather than issuing an ultimatum to Hamas, Gantz has issued one to the Prime Minister,” stated the office of Netanyahu.

Despite this, the Prime Minister swiftly and decisively rejected Gantz’s ultimatum with the support of his backers. Netanyahu’s office declared that yielding to Gantz’s demands would equate to Israel’s capitulation, lead to the forsaking of many hostages, permit Hamas’ continued presence in Gaza, and culminate in the creation of a Palestinian state.

Netanyahu’s declaration unequivocally rejected the Saudi requirement for an irreversible and time-bound Israeli pledge towards a Palestinian state as a condition for a normalization agreement. Consequently, it appears probable that Sullivan will have to conduct separate discussions with Netanyahu and Gantz.

Sullivan’s discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday centered on the “Mega Deal” that the Biden administration aims to secure with Saudi Arabia. This includes a landmark peace agreement between the kingdom and Israel, ensuring long-term security for all inhabitants of the Jewish state. Additionally, it would bolster the regional countries against the common threat posed by Iran and its proxies.

The forthcoming days could be among the most critical for the region and for Israel in years. Gantz holds a vastly different vision for Israel’s future compared to the Prime Minister. Yet, Netanyahu is known as a political survivor, and historically, those who have underestimated him have frequently found themselves on the losing side. The choices Israeli leaders make may determine whether they achieve lasting peace or perpetuate the ceaseless conflict with Hamas and other militant factions.

