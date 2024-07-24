JASON COHENJuly 22, 20243:59 PM ET

Pollster Frank Luntz warned Monday that a likely presidential contest between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris could end up breaking America.

President Joe Biden on Sunday withdrew from the race and endorsed Harris after facing calls from allies within his party to step aside following his disastrous June debate against Trump. Luntz on “CNN News Central” said Trump’s unrestrained rhetoric, along with Harris’ willingness to fight, could lead to an exceptionally ugly campaign.

'She Will Fight Him': Frank Luntz 'Afraid' Trump-Harris Matchup May 'Push The Country Over The Edge' pic.twitter.com/g28YX0k2iU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 22, 2024

“Trump has no hesitation, he has no filter, he has no self-censor. And she will fight him attack for attack, insult for insult and I‘m afraid of [the] negativity of this campaign,” Luntz said. “Trump was unable to control himself. The speech that he wrote for last Thursday night was very powerful and very unifying. But that‘s not what he delivered. He wrote a 45 minute speech. He ad-libbed another 45 minutes and it’s all the negativity that voters don‘t like. She’s got more discipline, she’s better able to stick to the teleprompter and stick to the message.”

“But I’m really concerned about whatever debate they have, because there will be no holds barred, no boundaries and we’re already at a breaking point democratically,” he continued. “And I’m just afraid that this could push the country over the edge.”

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi as well as Bill and Hillary Clinton and many other Democratic lawmakers, have endorsed Harris as the 2024 contender.

Democratic National Committee member Elaine Kamarck said on Monday there’s “no time” ahead of the party’s convention for another candidate to become the nominee over Harris. She also asserted Harris has a significant advantage with Biden’s delegates as she has likely formed relationships during her time as vice president.

“I think we have run out of time here,” Kamarck said. “One of the reasons the party is coalescing so quickly behind Kamala Harris is frankly, we have no time.”

Less than two hours after Biden pulled out of the race Sunday, Trump-aligned PAC MAGA Inc, launched an advertisement targeting Harris.

“Kamala was in on it. She covered up Joe’s obvious mental decline,” a narrator says in the ad. “Kamala knew Joe couldn’t do the job, so she did it. Look what she got done: a border invasion, runaway inflation, the American Dream dead.”

(Featured Image Media Credit: Screenshot/X/CNN)

