‘Shame On You!’: Megyn Kelly, Allie Beth Stuckey Blast ‘Hack’ Joe Scarborough For Ignoring Emhoff Assault Allegations

Hailey Gomez

SiriusXM’s Megyn Kelly and Blaze Media’s Allie Beth Stuckey ripped into MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Monday for failing to press Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff on the assault allegations against him.

In an early October report by the Daily Mail, three friends of Emhoff’s unidentified ex-girlfriend accused him of slapping her during a 2012 alcohol-fueled fight. On “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the two political hosts called out Emhoff’s recent interview with Scarborough, where he claimed the allegations are “all a distraction” after Scarborough stated that former President Donald Trump was spreading “tabloid stories” about Emhoff.

“He doesn’t care about women at all. This is the same side that’s trying to tell us that’s why we have to have ‘reproductive freedom.’ That’s why trans women are women because ‘we the Democrats’ are the party of women,” Kelly said.

“Yeah and supposedly that’s one of their biggest gripes with Donald Trump is the allegations against him,” Stuckey responded. “Which, you know, there are a lot of accusations against Donald Trump and I’ve never heard an accusation quite like the one against Doug Emhoff. Which, as you said, is recent and has also been corroborated by eyewitness accounts.”

Beth continued to echoed Kelly, stating the accusations were “at least” worth one question from Scarborough, and criticized the host for downplaying the accusations.

“So I think that that is worth at least one question. Instead he even preempted the answer by saying, ‘Oh you know these tabloid reports and, you know, very salacious things that Donald Trump is saying.’ Going ahead and getting him off the hook by saying, ‘I know these accusations are false I’m not even going to spell them out,” Stuckey continued.

“I won’t even give him the opportunity to defend himself. I’m just going to say that they’re false.’ That is evil, that is stupid, the arrogance — the ends justify the means completely for these people,” Stuckey added. “They have no right to call themselves journalists.”

WATCH:

A second round of allegations against Emhoff was released by the Daily Mail on Oct. 8, with former colleagues from the law firm he managed claiming to the outlet that the second gentleman was allegedly routinely “inappropriate” and “misogynistic.”

Kelly continued to call out Scarborough for not asking “one question,” stating if he “cared about women,” he would have.

“It’s not hard — just ask one question, just ask one. Put your partisan leanings aside for just 60 seconds to do your duty,” Kelly said. “And if you did actually care about women, Ali Beth, if you did actually care about women, like I know you do and like I know I do, you would do it! You would find the strength to do it no matter how hard your partisan leanings. Only a hack would fail and that’s what you are Joe Scarborough. Shame on you!”

Emhoff confirmed an August Daily Mail report of having an affair with his then-young daughter’s nanny during his marriage to his first wife, Kerstin, after the information was released by the outlet. The nanny had also been employed at the Los Angeles private school his daughter attended, at the time, and the affair reportedly resulted in a pregnancy.

