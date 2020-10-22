Senate Judiciary Committee approves Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination. Full Senate vote expected on Monday.

Barring some last-minute disaster, Judge Amy Coney Barrett will be a Supreme Court Justice as early as Monday evening. Today the first step of the process is finished as she was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

It should be noted that the entire Democratic side of the committee boycotted the vote in protest of what they thought was a rush job to get her on the court before the November 3, 2020, Presidential Elections. They also felt it was unfair to fill the seat so close to an election where the voters could help decide the future of the court seat held by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The Republicans, who hold the majority, voted in favor of Barrett, a conservative judge. Senators plan to convene a rare weekend session for procedural actions ahead of a final confirmation vote expected Monday.

