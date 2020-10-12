Senate GOP says yes to passing and confirming Barrett. But no to the Trump-Pelosi Stimulus plan.

First President Donald Trump pulled the stimulus deal off the table only to change his mind and offer a deal that is close to the two trillion dollars Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. A deal looks today like it could happen as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Pelosi nearing a deal that could come as soon as this week.

But the deal is really not a priority for the Republican Senators are telling the Trump Administration any stimulus bill is DOA. They will not divide focus away from the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Led by Florida Sen. Rick Scott they are refusing to take on more debt and they are pushing back to the Trump Administration saying they gave Pelosi everything she wants.

“Now is the time for us to come together and immediately vote on a bill to allow us to spend the unused Paycheck Protection Program funds while we continue to work toward a comprehensive package,” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin wrote in a letter on Sunday to members of the House and Senate. “The all-or-nothing approach is an unacceptable response to the American people.”

The White House offered a $1.8 trillion billion dollar plan and while Pelosi rejected the offer but left door open to get the deal because they are so close.

“We will continue to try to work with Speaker Pelosi and Senator [Chuck] Schumer,” the pair wrote. “It is not just about the top-line number but also about legislation that can be passed by both the House and the Senate and signed into law by President Trump to help the American people.”

Hitting the Sunday political talk shows White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Mnuchin is willing to go to the $2 trillion billion dollar deal. So, both sides are inching closer to deal.