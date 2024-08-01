‘Say It To My Face!’: Kamala Harris Challenges Trump To Accept Showdown On Debate Stage

HAILEY GOMEZ

Vice President Kamala Harris jabbed at former President Donald Trump Tuesday night, challenging the Republican to a one-on-one debate and claiming he’s refused to do so.

On numerous occasions since President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 race, Trump has gone on the record to state he would debate Harris, but has warned about his concerns over ABC News hosting the event. Harris appeared on stage at a campaign rally in Atlanta to talk to supporters about her plans as the party’s new presumptive presidential nominee.

The vice president notably called out the former president and his running mate, Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, before challenging Trump to a showdown on the debate stage.

“So here’s the thing. Here’s the funny thing about that,” Harris said. “So he won’t debate, but he and his running mate sure seem to have a lot to say about me.”

“And by the way, don’t you find some of their stuff to just be plain weird? Well, Donald, I do hope you’ll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage. Because as the saying goes, ‘If you got something to say, say it to my face!’” Harris shouted.

WATCH:

Following Biden’s end to his reelection bid on July 21, Harris promptly was endorsed by the president and fellow Democratic lawmakers, securing enough delegates last week to confirm her presumptive title. During a call with reporters on July 23, Trump said he would “absolutely” debate the vice president, emphasizing he would do it more than once.

While ABC News was previously set to host the second presidential debate between Biden and Trump on Sept. 10, Trump had called out the network and suggested in a social media post that it instead be hosted on Fox News.

“My debate with Crooked Joe Biden, the Worst President in the history of the United States, was slated to be broadcast on Fake News ABC, the home of George Slopadopolus, sometime in September,” Trump wrote. “Now that Joe has, not surprisingly, has quit the race, I think the Debate, with whomever the Radical Left Democrats choose, should be held on FoxNews, rather than very biased ABC.”

During an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday evening, Trump, again, reiterated how he would debate Harris, before noting the event should take place before “the votes start being cast.”

“The answer is yes, I’ll probably end up debating. I think actually the debate should take place before the votes start being cast,” Trump said.

(Featured Image Credit: Screenshot/MSNBC/”The ReidOut”)

