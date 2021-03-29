Rose McGowan Tears Into Kamala Harris For ‘Obscene’ Bill Clinton Event Despite Rape Allegations: ‘Have You No Soul?’

Mary Margaret Olohan

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein’s accuser Rose McGowan tore into Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday for hosting an event with Bill Clinton despite multiple allegations of rape and sexual assault against the former president.

Clinton and Harris’s upcoming Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) conversation on women’s empowerment has sparked a backlash among conservatives who point out the irony of Clinton discussing empowering women.

Clinton has been accused of sexually harassing Paula Jones, of raping Juanita Broaddrick, of sexually assaulting Kathleen Willey, and of repeatedly sexually assaulting Leslie Millwee. The former president, who has denied all of these allegations, also faced suspicions about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 from an apparent suicide.

This is obscene @KamalaHarris. You speaking with Bill Clinton about empowering women & girls is disgusting. Have you no soul? Have you no ethics? Ask him about being on an island of human trafficking victims 27 times. You are showing us exactly who you are. https://t.co/DQsbgxWhx4 pic.twitter.com/j3DhtixHtW — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) March 24, 2021

“This is obscene @KamalaHarris,” McGowan tweeted Wednesday. “You speaking with Bill Clinton about empowering women & girls is disgusting.”

“Have you no soul?” McGowan asked. “Have you no ethics? Ask him about being on an island of human trafficking victims 27 times. You are showing us exactly who you are.”

Clinton has denied that he ever visited Epstein’s so-called pedophile island, Little St. James, in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Flight logs show that Clinton took at least 26 trips aboard Epstein’s “Lolita Express,” a jet that reportedly includes a bed where passengers could have group sex with girls, Fox News reported in May 2016. The former president left his Secret Service detail behind on at least five of these flights, according to Fox News.

Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre has said that Clinton visited the island, the Daily Beast reported. Giuffre did not describe Clinton committing any crimes, but said that orgies were routine activities on the island, according to the Daily Beast.

“You know, I remember asking Jeffrey what’s Bill Clinton doing here [on the island],” Giuffre said, the Daily Beast reported.

Giuffre said Epstein laughed at her question and said, “Well, he owes me a favor,” according to the Daily Beast.

“He never told me what favors they were,” Giuffre said, according to the Daily Beast. “I never knew. I didn’t know if he was serious. It was just a joke.”

The Epstein accuser also said that while Clinton was on Epstein’s private island, his cohort and ex-lover, Ghislaine Maxwell, someone named Emmy, and two “young girls” from New York were also present, the publication reported.

The Daily Beast noted that the name Emmy may be referring to Emmy Tayler, Maxwell’s former assistant.

Harris and Clinton have not responded to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.