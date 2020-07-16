RNC Convention in Jacksonville will be smaller than expected with an eye on COVID 19 in Florida.

The Republican National Committee citing the rise in COVID 19 cases in Florida has caused them to scale back on the number of people being allowed to attend the event set for August 24-27 in Jacksonville. In a press release sent to News Talk Florida this morning, the goal of convention organizers is to keep things safe and reduce the size of the crowds to smaller groups as they proceed with caution.

Ronna Romney McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), informed members of the party as well as the media that changes were being made via email. McDaniel said the convention will be using a very targeted mix of “indoor and outdoor venues.” She stated that the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, TIAA Bank Field, Daily’s Place Amphitheater, 121 Financial Ballpark were singled out with more to be added.

There will be about 2500 delegates that will be in Jacksonville for all three days of the RNC Convention. On the final day when President Trump will officially becomes the Republican nominee, there will be provisions made to allow between 6,000 and 7,000 people to attend the primetime event.

McDaniel made it clear that the health of those attending the convention was their primary concern. They will “implement a variety of health protocols in order to ensure a safe event,” which includes on-site temperature checks of attendees, personal protective equipment, including masks as well as “aggressive” sanitizing protocols and COVID-19 testing.

“I want to make clear that we still intend to host a fantastic convention celebration in Jacksonville,” McDaniel wrote. “We can gather and put on a top-notch event that celebrates the incredible accomplishments of President Trump’s administration and his re-nomination for a second term — while also doing so in a safe and responsible manner.”

As the Sunshine State has become the COVID19 epicenter over the last month the GOP move from North Carolina to Florida warranted the tighter and more measured moves taken by the RNC.

“I want to reiterate that the RNC is working around the clock to ensure the convention celebration in Jacksonville is still an exciting, premier event,” McDaniel said. “We are looking forward to a fantastic week in Jacksonville as we celebrate this historic moment in the life of our nation.”