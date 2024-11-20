RICK MANNING: Why Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz Makes Sense As Attorney General

Rick Manning

You could almost hear the audible gasp by establishment Washington, D.C. when they learned that Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz was going to be appointed attorney general by President Donald Trump. Truthfully my first reaction was not positive either.

But sometimes first reactions are wrong.

Three years ago, when reports out of the D.C jail about mistreatment of Jan. 6 prisoners were all over conservative media, Gaetz was one of a few House Members, led by Rep. Louie Gohmert, who went to the jail and demanded to see the prisoners. Those members were turned away by prison officials, even though the D.C. jail was directly under their financial authority. But Gaetz has not forgotten.

Now, three years later, we still have the Department of Justice ruining the lives of grandmas and grandpas across the country who were let into the Capitol by the Capitol Police by prosecuting them for taking pictures in the Rotunda.

Gaetz will end this and hold accountable those who ran roughshod over any semblance of civil liberties running trumped up prosecutions, imprisoning people with felonies which the Supreme Court eventually declared to be an unconstitutional application of an unrelated statute.

If there is any justice, Gaetz will also settle the massive civil liability case that is bound to result, just as former Attorney General Jeff Sessions settled the case brought by Tea Party groups who were abused by the Internal Revenue Service under the Obama Administration.

Gaetz will end the FBI program of using their agents to encourage social media companies to censor conservative thought on their platforms. Hopefully, he will also fire all Department of Justice employees who were gleeful participants of this direct assault on free speech rights.

Gaetz will likely change the focus of the department’s Civil Rights Division to identify and prosecute those who encouraged non-citizens to vote in the election and hopefully put a spotlight on those public employees involved in that process so they can be fired. Obviously, the names of those who illegally voted would be turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for immediate expulsion from the country as is required under law.

Gaetz will stop the Justice Department from prosecuting and jailing people who pray in front of abortion clinics or who defend their children from being attacked by psychotic abortion workers, ending the abuse of the FACE Act by radical federal prosecutors.

Gaetz will fire the Justice Department officials who refuse to declassify documents that the president has authorized to declassify. Rather than bowing to the bureaucrats who view themselves to be above the president from whom they get their authority, Gaetz has the guts to either fire them or transfer them to an office in Fargo, North Dakota, that has no furniture or computers and would be lucky if it got heat.

Bottom line is that former Attorney General Sessions was and is a gentleman’s gentleman. A sincerely nice guy, whose very nature was used against him by those permanent power holders within the Justice Department. DOJ deep state denizens will have no illusion that the man who took down a speaker of the House won’t succeed in destroying their fiefdoms.

Maybe some of them will even retire rather than putting their pensions on the line through their “resistance.”

I don’t know that Gaetz even knows who 1970s rocker Alice Cooper is, but America needs a new attorney general who will implement his 1973 anthem, “No More Mr. Nice Guy,” because the first Trump presidency proved that trying to play nice with the deep state only emboldens those who assume their power transcends elections. Trump needs a wrecking ball to end the weaponization of our legal system and the corruption at the Department of Justice.

Gaetz is just the man to do the job.

Rick Manning is the President of Americans for Limited Government.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

