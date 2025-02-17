‘Revenge Of The Nerds’: Mike Huckabee Says Elon Uncovering Taxpayer Waste ‘Greatest’ Thing ‘In My Lifetime’

Mariane Angela

Former Republican Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee praised Elon Musk’s efforts Friday on Fox Business to expose government waste as “the greatest thing in my lifetime.”

During an appearance on “The Evening Edit,” Huckabee said he supported Musk and his efforts as he leads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“Donald Trump is keeping a promise. He said he was going to do it, and he did it, and he’s doing it. And I love what’s going on. Elon Musk and the group of young guys that I call the ‘revenge of the nerds,’ it’s the greatest thing that’s happened probably in my lifetime in relation to the federal government,” Huckabee said.

Huckabee also said that that the excitement isn’t just confined to Washington insiders, it extends far beyond Washington, D.C.

“I think if you get about 30 miles from the beltway, people are dancing in the streets and celebrating. It’s finally a moment where you’ve got government people who are looking into how the taxpayer’s money is being spent,” Huckabee added. “I think people are ecstatic about it.”

The actions of Musk and his team, Huckabee said, warrant nothing less than presidential honors.

“I think all these guys ought to get a presidential medal for going in and finding this ridiculous amount of spending. Now, sure, there’s some good things the government does, and I don’t want to minimize that,” Huckabee said. “I appreciate that our government does things that we want them to do, we need them to do, but let’s do those things and not the stupid stuff.”

DOGE has dismantled the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and is now setting its sights on reducing funding to both the Department of Education and the Department of Defense. DOGE is currently facing several legal battles initiated by public employee unions against the buyout programs and general efforts to cut the workforce. A federal judge recently postponed the deadline for employees to agree to Trump’s proposal until next Monday.

Resistance to DOGE and Musk’s role in the Trump administration mounted following Musk’s announcement on Feb. 3 that he and Trump had decided to restructure USAID under the direction of Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Despite revelations of government inefficiency, Democratic legislators have staged protests in Washington D.C., with some hurling insults at the president and others calling for the Senate to be “shut down.”

However, despite Democratic objections, a CBS News poll released on Sunday says that 53% of Americans support Trump’s administration thus far, with 70% saying that Trump is fulfilling his campaign promises.

