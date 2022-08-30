‘Repugnant’: Catholic Bishop Lambasts Biden’s Abortion Agenda

Laurel Duggan

Bishop Robert Barron, who serves the Diocese of Winona-Rochester in Minnesota and has a large online following, criticized President Joe Biden’s abortion advocacy in an interview with Fox News.

Biden, the second Catholic president, has promoted abortion in his official capacity through various federal agencies and executive actions and has been a vocal critic of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Barron said he believed Biden takes his faith seriously but condemned his active role in promoting abortion, according to Fox.

“What bothers me about Biden — I don’t doubt he’s a serious Catholic at all,” Barron told Fox. “And I think he does feel his faith. I think he practices faith. But on this issue, what he’s doing is repugnant. Because he’s not just barely tolerating abortion — saying let’s try to set some limits to it. He’s aggressively trying to expand access to it.”

It’s a sad day for the country. Nearly 50 years ago, Roe vs. Wade was decided. Today, the Supreme Court of the United States expressly took away a constitutional right from the American people. Personal freedoms are on the ballot this fall. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 24, 2022

Biden has used guidance from the Department of Health and Human Services to attempt to override state abortion restrictions, devised a strategy to promote pro-abortion political candidates through research and pubic communications and issued two executive orders promoting legal access to abortion.

Catholic teaching unequivocally condemns abortion, although many individual Catholics personally condone the procedure or think it should be legal, polling has found. This includes prominent Catholic politicians like Democratic California Rep. Nancy Pelosi, who was barred from receiving communion by her home archdiocese in California because of her promotion of abortion.

Friends, in my latest article, I look at President Biden’s statements and actions in regard to the most pressing moral issue of our time: abortion. Please read and share:https://t.co/z0Fm8P8VB6 — Bishop Robert Barron (@BishopBarron) August 6, 2022

“I think a lot of that comes back to the abortion issue. I mean, it is the most pressing moral issue of our time,” Barron told Fox. “There’s a split [between] Catholics and on Catholic teaching among Catholics. And you have some, you know, who take this indefensible position.”

The White House did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

