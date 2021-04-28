Republicans Only Care About Debt, Deficit While Democrats Are In Power, Scarborough Says

Mary Rose Corkery

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said Monday that Republicans only care about the national debt and deficits when the presidency is occupied by a Democrat.

“They only care about deficits and debt and inflation when a Democrat’s in the White House,” Scarborough said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

The Department of Treasury said that in March, the U.S. went through $660 billion more than the taxes they’ve gathered, according to The Washington Post on April 12.

President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief package recently came close to setting a record for the country’s monthly deficit, the WaPo reported.

The U.S. government spent $927 billion in March, two times more than the expenditures in the same month last year, the Treasury Department said, according to the WaPo. The high price tag is mostly due to the $1,400 stimulus checks disbursed to Americans as part of the coronavirus relief bill.

Republicans have been largely quiet in discussing government spending and taxes “for the past 15 years,” unless the president is a Democrat, Scarborough said.

“When Republicans are in the White House, they just don’t care,” Scarborough said. “They haven’t cared over the past four years. Deficits and debt exploded at record levels. And they said nothing.”

Biden’s infrastructure package has been criticized for unnecessary spending in unnecessary areas. While the infrastructure package carries various common measures for public infrastructure, such as addressing ports, bridges, transit systems, highways and airports, the plan additionally “prioritizes addressing long-standing and persistent racial injustice,” according to a White House fact sheet.

“Now you see some senators saying, ‘Oh, I’m concerned about raising the debt limit here, oh I’m concerned about inflation.’ It’s preposterous and that’s the real problem for Republicans,” Scarborough said.

Since Republicans disregarded the issue while former presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump were in office, one can’t immediately believe them when they say they’re worried about the issue, the MSNBC host argued.

