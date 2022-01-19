Republican Fundraising Arm Raises Nearly $560 Million In 2021

ANDREW TRUNSKY

WinRed, Republicans’ national fundraising apparatus, raised over $550 million in 2021 ahead of the party’s efforts to take back majorities in the House and Senate.

The platform raised $559 million in 2021, The Hill first reported, including a massive $158 million fourth-quarter haul. The outlet noted that nearly $81 million was raised either in state or local donations, while almost $210 million came from first-time donors.

The totals follow staggering fundraising hauls from both parties. In the House, where Democrats have a 221-212 majority, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy reported raising $72.4 million last year, while both House Republican and Democratic campaign arms have announced record totals in recent months.

WinRed announces that is processed $559 million in donations in 2021, rising each quarter.



Q1: $124 million

Q2: $131 million

Q3: $146 million

Q4: $158 million



Total to state/local races: $80.7 million — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) January 18, 2022

WinRed debuted in 2019 as Republicans’ counter to ActBlue, Democrats’ fundraising behemoth that has pulled in billions since its launch. The platforms make it easier for people around the country to give to races hundreds of miles away and for donations to be deployed where party leaders see fit. (RELATED: Is The New Republican Fundraising Platform Just Lipstick On A Pig?)

WinRed says that over 3,200 campaigns and organizations use its platform, 1,350 of which are on the state or local level.

